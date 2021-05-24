Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today
JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda when the party’s national working committee (NWC) holds an ordinary meeting on Monday afternoon.
This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing party members and speaking on the organisation in Pietermaritzburg last week.
Magashule is challenging the constitutionality of his suspension and is asking the court to affirm an unauthorised suspension letter he issued against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
What the suspension from the ANC means for Ace Magashule
Mabe: Those who are mobilising to create more division in ANC won't win
Ramaphosa told journalists in Limpopo on Sunday that it was a big surprise for the secretary general to want to take the party to court.
Magashule was suspended after he refused to step aside; he is facing corruption charges stemming from his time as premier of the Free State.
The ANC’s national working committee meets as its secretary general and his allies prepare for yet another showdown in KwaZulu-Natal.
Magashule is expected to be by former President Jacob Zuma’s side when he returns to court on Wednesday.
While some of his allies fear the ANC will move towards disciplinary action against Magashule, some say Ramaphosa is known to be cautious and will likely want to see the legal process dealt with first.
Next week, Magashule’s case against the ANC will be tested in the south Gauteng High Court.
