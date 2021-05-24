'Story of Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients disturbing, shows government failure'
Cancer patients have relayed their frustrations and the trauma they have suffered as Charlotte Maxeke hospital, has failed to make arrangements for alternative treatment sites in the aftermath of the devastating fire that gutted parts of the facility over a month ago.
Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana says this is the most disturbing story she had to write in years as many patients could not speak due to their condition which has worsened as the hospital has failed to place contingency plans in case of emergency.
The conversations I had with the patients were disturbing as these people have been held down by a system that failed to have contingency measures in place to assist people just in case something happens to the hospital like the fire at Charlotte Maxeke.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
A 67-year-old woman with cancer had been at home for almost three weeks before Charlotte Maxeke could find alternative treatment at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. In that time she had suffered so much trauma that leaves the heart-wrenching.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura
Mahlakoana says the Steve Biko Academica Hospital has enough equipment to take care of cancer patients but they are more worried that the treatment may fall short as they do not only supply to Gauteng but also people who are traveling from as far as Limpopo.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/icu_coma.html?oriSearch=teenage+boy+hospital+bed&sti=o7ces8eiz9m2dks4qo|&mediapopup=50696897
More from Local
HISTORIC: Launching the first-ever N/uu language children's book
Puku Children’s Literature Foundation executive director Elinor Sisulu says '!Qhoi n|a Tjhoi' is a very authentic cultural product.Read More
Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today
This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing party members and speaking on the organisation in Pietermaritzburg last week.Read More
[WATCH] Reaction towards tall person's point of view goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Palestinians remain victims, they are trapped in an apartheid manner - Pandor
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says SA may have to reconsider its engagement with Israel.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,893 new cases and 30 deaths
The Health Department says a total number of 642 946 citizens have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane
In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021.Read More
Understanding the benefits of an endowment
Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how tax works on endowments.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths
The Health Department says 642,946 vaccines have been administered to date.Read More
Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing
South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier Candice Jansen explains how they pair water with wine and food.Read More
LISTEN: Dangers of self medicating with cognitive enhancements
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says there is an abuse of Ritalin amongst the matriculants and tertiary students.Read More