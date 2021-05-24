Streaming issues? Report here
'Story of Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients disturbing, shows government failure'

24 May 2021 1:49 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
#Cancer

Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients frustrated and scared as the hospital has failed to make alternative plans for treatment.

Cancer patients have relayed their frustrations and the trauma they have suffered as Charlotte Maxeke hospital, has failed to make arrangements for alternative treatment sites in the aftermath of the devastating fire that gutted parts of the facility over a month ago.

Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana says this is the most disturbing story she had to write in years as many patients could not speak due to their condition which has worsened as the hospital has failed to place contingency plans in case of emergency.

The conversations I had with the patients were disturbing as these people have been held down by a system that failed to have contingency measures in place to assist people just in case something happens to the hospital like the fire at Charlotte Maxeke.

Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News

A 67-year-old woman with cancer had been at home for almost three weeks before Charlotte Maxeke could find alternative treatment at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. In that time she had suffered so much trauma that leaves the heart-wrenching.

Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News

RELATED: Gauteng in COVID-19 third wave as infections rise - Premier David Makhura

Mahlakoana says the Steve Biko Academica Hospital has enough equipment to take care of cancer patients but they are more worried that the treatment may fall short as they do not only supply to Gauteng but also people who are traveling from as far as Limpopo.

Listen to the full interview below...




