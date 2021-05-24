Sechaba Morojele shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
Sechaba Morojele has an impeccable track record in the TV and film industry. He got his BSc Degree in Statistics at the University of Manchester in 1984 and worked for four years as a statistician in England and South Africa before giving it all up to pursue a career in acting and writing.
On Saturday he dropped his pen to host Soundtracks Of My Life on 702 for an hour and share the music that inspired him to pick up a pen and start writing as well as many other memories he associated with the music in his carefully selected playlist.
Stream his Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
More from Entertainment
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane
In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021.Read More
I have been able to go home in my mind - Zoë Modiga
The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she has physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'.Read More
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera
TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music.Read More
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More