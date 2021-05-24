Sechaba Morojele shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist





Sechaba Morojele has an impeccable track record in the TV and film industry. He got his BSc Degree in Statistics at the University of Manchester in 1984 and worked for four years as a statistician in England and South Africa before giving it all up to pursue a career in acting and writing.

On Saturday he dropped his pen to host Soundtracks Of My Life on 702 for an hour and share the music that inspired him to pick up a pen and start writing as well as many other memories he associated with the music in his carefully selected playlist.

