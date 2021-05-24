HISTORIC: Launching the first-ever N/uu language children's book





The launch of !Qhoi n|a Tjhoi (Tortoise and Ostrich) is a historic occasion because it is the launch of the first book in the N/uu language. It presents a significant advance in the struggle for the survival of the N/uu language and it resonates with the Northern Cape government's commitment to the survival of all the endangered languages of the province.

The launch of this book is therefore a significant occasion for the Northern Cape government, hence the support of Premier Zamani Saul and his entire cabinet.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will host the launch in collaboration with the National Library of South Africa and the Puku Children’s Literature Foundation.

The launch will provide an opportunity to demonstrate to the sponsors – the National Heritage Council, the Swiss Embassy and the International Publishers Association and Dubai Cares – that their investment has yielded a tangible benefit, not only to the Northern Cape community but to all the children who this book will reach.

The publishing of the book emanates from several workshops, sponsored by the National Heritage Council and the Embassy of Switzerland, to assist Northern Cape writers to write in indigenous languages.

The book, The Tortoise and Ostrich is a story told by Katrina Esau, who is one of the last mother-tongue speakers of the N/uu language. Ouma Katrina, as she is fondly known, has received many accolades for her efforts to preserve and promote her language.

In 2020, Ouma Katrina Esau was honoured as a South African Living Human Legend. This accolade is bestowed upon individuals who have a high degree of knowledge and skills to perform or recreate specific elements of the intangible cultural heritage.

The book, published by New Africa Books, is illustrated by acclaimed artist Stanley Grootboom. The Afrikaans editing and English translation was Internationally celebrated writer and poet, Diana Ferrus.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Puku Children’s Literature Foundation executive director Elinor Sisulu to find out more.

Ouma Katrina is of two surviving speakers of this language, together with her brother. She is 88. She was born in 1935 in Olphantsfontein in the Northern Cape. Elinor Sisulu, Executive director - Puku Children’s Literature Foundation

She has a school where she teaches children her language.

The language was suppressed, they were forced to take a coloured identity and speak Afrikaans. Elinor Sisulu, Executive director - Puku Children’s Literature Foundation

Culturally, the book is a very authentic cultural product. Stanley Grootboom did the illustrations. The rock art is referenced in the book. Elinor Sisulu, Executive director - Puku Children’s Literature Foundation

