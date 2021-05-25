In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise.
Need a break from all the chaos in the world? From mountain tops to pristine beaches, recharge in George’s great outdoors set in the heart of the majestic Garden Route of the Western Cape.
Who wouldn’t want to lose themselves in nature's wonderland surrounded by ocean, mountain, forest, rivers and farmlands with the people that you love?
Its ideal location between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth makes George the perfect destination for adrenaline-fuelled fun with the whole family. With exceptional natural surroundings, temperate climate and outstanding tourism offering, George is a sought-after lifestyle and business destination.
Here are just some of the reasons why George is your passport to paradise:
George Golf Club
The George Golf Course is set at the foot of the Outeniqua Mountains and offers spectacular landscapes of the mountains and surrounding plateau. It is one of the oldest courses in South Africa and also rated in the Top 15 in SA according to Golfer's Digest (2019). It has a two tee start twice a day. Clubhouse facilities include changing rooms with showers, a halfway house offering light meals, a bar and lounge with a veranda, and caddies and motorised golf carts are available for hire.
Wilderness River Safaris
Birding enthusiasts can enjoy a truly tranquil experience with Wilderness River Safaris. Guide and skipper Mike Raubenheimer has extensive knowledge of ecology and birdlife on the Touw River and Island Lake. Photograph the birdlife, encounter magnificent scenery, take a picnic or bring a bottle of bubbles on their sunset tour. This relaxing hour and a half eco-safari is suitable for all ages and abilities. Mike picks up guests at various guesthouses and picnic points along the river.
Black Horse Trails
Black Horse Trail rides venture into the cool damp of the mystical indigenous forests where the bird and animal life is abundant. The Knysna Loerie, raptors, monkeys, baboons and bushbuck are commonly sighted along the trails. Suitable steeds for every level of experience are matched to the rider, and beginners are welcome. The tour length varies from 1.5 to 4 hours, with overnight options available.
Cloubase Paragliding
Fancy some easy coastal soaring? Share the exhilaration and joy of gliding through the airways alongside the birds. Soar along the magnificent Wilderness coastline, the National Park, sparkling lakes or over Dolphin's Point, while keeping watch for whales, dolphins and even Great White sharks in season. Tandem paragliding is available for ages 5 and up.
Canyon Adventures
Canyon Adventures specialise in "kloofing", the local word for canyoning. Participants are taken on a descent of the spectacular Kaaiman's river gorge with each tour's offering slightly different. The Full Canyon tour features a 30m abseil with up to 13m cliff jumping, forest hiking and river swimming. The River Adventure features guided hiking, swimming and optional cliff jumping through the gorge. The Dry Abseil Adventure helps canyoners to stay dry by hiking and rock hopping.
Acrobranch
Exhilarating tree-top adventures await visitors to Acrobranch Garden Route, at Timberlake Organic Village. Venture into the forest canopy to slide, balance, jump, crawl or swing through four action-packed courses. Expect exciting zip lines, suspended walkways and high wires. Ladders ascend over six metres into the pine forest canopy with beams, tubes and cargo nets to scramble and climb. Acrobranch is a daring and fun adventure for the fit or fearless (age 4 up).
M'kama 4x4 Route
The winding trail passes through mountain fynbos, revealing spectacular views of the mountains. M’kama offers an unsurpassed experience for nature lovers and 4×4 enthusiasts. The route offers a range of driving conditions, from loose rock to steep rocky inclines. The trail distance is 13km.
After an adventure-packed day with the family, enjoy a glass of wine from grapes grown at the foot of the Outeniqua Mountains, at one of the local eateries and wine farms in the region.
Dine with a Local
Dine with a Local represents cultural immersion at its absolute best. This adventure is suited to open-minded tourists, daring diners and curious nomads. Intended to connect visitors to a family meal in a local home, willing visitors may be rewarded with much more than a cultural experience. You will be invited to wine and dine with the locals, but you may leave feeling like a part of the family. Each experience includes a meal and entertainment in a Xhosa, Khoi, Cape Malay or Pacaltsdorp home.
Herold Wines
This eight-hectare boutique wine farm is located on the fynbos-clad slopes of Cradock Peak. The vineyards are positioned at high altitude, where crisp winter frosts and cooling summer breezes result in a long growing season. This friendly, family-run winery is renowned for its laid-back charm, relaxed tastings and intimate cellar tours. Enjoy a delicious cheese platter with the winemaker’s favourite Pinot Noir. There are mountain pools, secret paths and hideaways for children to explore.
Time to unwind? Choose to overnight in remote rustic farms, seafront guesthouses, glamping tents, opulent five-star golf estates or vibrant surf-style backpackers.
Escape to the Beach
A few private steps from Escape to the Beach takes you to the 28km Indian Ocean beach. This one-of-a-kind, luxurious 5-star property offers 5 suites perfect for honeymoon couples and romantic celebrations. A fabulous English breakfast is served on the deck beside the swimming pool. Enjoy a courtyard with sun loungers, a log fireplace and putting green. Escape to the Beach is situated in the Garden Route National Park, where diverse habitats, amazing birdlife and frolicking dolphins.
Buff & Fellow
Buff and Fellow Eco Game Farm is conveniently situated 10 km from the George Airport. These luxurious eco-friendly Cabins, Pods and Coconuts are striking in architecture and situated on the edge of a beautiful dam overlooking the Outeniqua Mountains. Surround yourself with buffalo, rhinos and other wildlife while relaxing in your own wood-fired hot tub. There are game drives available on the farm, as well as bass fishing, buffalo feeding, canoes, organic veggie garden and chicken coop where you can help yourself to farm-fresh eggs.
Wilderness Bushcamp
Tucked away in 9 hectares of indigenous bush, on a hilltop overlooking the ocean, are eight different types of self-catering accommodation, uniquely positioned to enjoy peace and seclusion. Aloe Loft is open-plan elegant comfort, while 4 affordable self-catering cabins at Bush Camp all have en suite bedrooms and a deck. The main house offers accommodation for up to 6 people with a swimming pool and large entertaining areas. Two smaller units accommodate a further 4 people.
What are you waiting for? To make magical family memories on your mid-year break, visit www.visitgeorge.co.za to start planning a phenomenal trip.
