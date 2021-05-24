Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave





Netcare Holdings reported an increase in Group revenue of 24% (to R10.081 billion) over the half-year to 31 March 2021, compared to the six months to 30 September 2020.

The company says the second wave of Covid-19 negatively affected results.

It reported adjusted headline earnings per share of 27.3 cents.

Vaccination of its frontline healthcare workers is almost complete.

Visitors at Netcare Milpark hospital are screened for COVID-19 before entering the hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland.

Our hospital [vaccination] sites are up and running… Dr. Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Holdings

We’re concerned [about the third wave] … Gauteng is the biggest concern… We’re concerned about winter… Dr. Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Holdings

Covid-19 crystallised for us what our calling is in life… they [frontline workers] putting their lives at risk… The knowledge that you’re vaccinated relieves a lot of anxiety… Dr. Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Holdings

We saw a recovery in elective surgery… Dr. Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Holdings

