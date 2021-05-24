Probe into Mkhize's associates over COVID-19 contracts at advanced stage - SIU
JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that a probe into Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's close associates who allegedly benefited from COVID-19 contracts was at an advanced stage.
The investigation was looking into how Mkhize's longtime personal assistant, Tahera Mather and a close associate, Naadhira Mitha, allegedly benefitted from COVID-19 contracts worth R82 million issued by the Health Department.
READ • Mkhize welcomes SIU probe into allegations of tender irregularities • Health Dept suspends contracts given to Zweli Mkhize’s associates
Earlier this year, Mkhize told MPs that he would not step aside while the SIU conducted the investigation.
SIU head Andy Mothibi said that they would take action against anyone found to have broken the law.
"Where there's a need for consequence management in the department, we will refer those to the director-general, where there's a need for prosecution, I will refer it to the National Prosecuting Authority and where there's a need for any action against anyone else at any level, including the executive authority, we will do so."
The Daily Maverick has also revealed another explosive report that Mather and Mitha, and other parties, pocketed roughly R90 million in suspicious payments from a R150 million COVID-19 and national health insurance communications contract.
The minister has yet to respond to the latest report.
