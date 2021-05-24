Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Probe into Mkhize's associates over COVID-19 contracts at advanced stage - SIU

24 May 2021 3:22 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
The investigation was looking into how Mkhize's longtime personal assistant, Tehera Mather and a close associate, Naadhira Mitha, allegedly benefitted from COVID-19 contracts worth R82 million issued by the Health Department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that a probe into Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's close associates who allegedly benefited from COVID-19 contracts was at an advanced stage.

The investigation was looking into how Mkhize's longtime personal assistant, Tahera Mather and a close associate, Naadhira Mitha, allegedly benefitted from COVID-19 contracts worth R82 million issued by the Health Department.

READMkhize welcomes SIU probe into allegations of tender irregularitiesHealth Dept suspends contracts given to Zweli Mkhize’s associates

Earlier this year, Mkhize told MPs that he would not step aside while the SIU conducted the investigation.

SIU head Andy Mothibi said that they would take action against anyone found to have broken the law.

"Where there's a need for consequence management in the department, we will refer those to the director-general, where there's a need for prosecution, I will refer it to the National Prosecuting Authority and where there's a need for any action against anyone else at any level, including the executive authority, we will do so."

The Daily Maverick has also revealed another explosive report that Mather and Mitha, and other parties, pocketed roughly R90 million in suspicious payments from a R150 million COVID-19 and national health insurance communications contract.

The minister has yet to respond to the latest report.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Probe into Mkhize's associates over COVID-19 contracts at advanced stage - SIU




