Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers
Telkom reported a 0.4% rise in Group revenue (to R43.22 billion) for the year to 31 March 2021.
The rise was mainly powered by the mobile business service revenue growth of 34.5% (to R16.9-billion).
Telkom now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers.
Fixed voice revenues dropped by 25.1% and now contribute only 15% to the business.
IT revenue fell 12.7%.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation improved by 11.7% (to R12 billion).
Basic earnings per share rose by 89.6% while headline earnings per share are up 53.4%.
The company reported an increase in capital expenditure of 8.9% (to R8.4 billion).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.
Voice is finite. Data is infinite… We have yet to see the data tsunami coming our way… Everything that can be digitised will be digitised…Sipho Maseko, CEO - Telkom Group
BCX had a torrid time… We’ve seen an uptick in IT services demand…Sipho Maseko, CEO - Telkom Group
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers
