[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million
The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token (NFT) of “Charlie Bit My Finger” (CBMF) for R10.6 million (US$760 999).
The family uploaded CBMF, one of YouTube’s earliest viral videos, in 2007.
The video has been viewed almost 900 million times.
An NFT, a way to authenticate ownership of digital art, is a piece of code on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies the digital asset to be unique and not interchangeable.
The video was scheduled to be permanently removed from YouTube on Sunday but, for now, you can still view it.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Carel de Jager, Consultant at The Block Chain Academy.
De Jager explained the whole NFT phenomenon and discussed the online auction that led to the sale of an NFT of CBMF.
NFTs have value because there’s only one original…Carel de Jager, Consultant - The Block Chain Academy
It’s built on the foundation of smart contracts…Carel de Jager, Consultant - The Block Chain Academy
NFTs have very exciting potential… It doesn’t really solve the copyright issue… Imagine if you can show that you are the real owner of the title deed… changing owners multiple times per day…Carel de Jager, Consultant - The Block Chain Academy
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166022267_a-white-mug-with-the-message-i-love-nft-a-new-trend-in-art-.html?vti=nrqc1hty5g3obti7c6-4-50
More from Business
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead
Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".Read More
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers
Fixed voice-only contributes 15% to the business. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.Read More
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.Read More
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups
'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.Read More
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets
The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).Read More
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
More from Entertainment
Sechaba Morojele shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane
In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021.Read More
I have been able to go home in my mind - Zoë Modiga
The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she has physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'.Read More
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera
TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music.Read More
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Lifestyle
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead
Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".Read More
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing
South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier Candice Jansen explains how they pair water with wine and food.Read More
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.Read More
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups
'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.Read More
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza
The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader.Read More
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem
Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen.Read More
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.Read More