[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million

24 May 2021 7:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999.

The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token (NFT) of “Charlie Bit My Finger” (CBMF) for R10.6 million (US$760 999).

The family uploaded CBMF, one of YouTube’s earliest viral videos, in 2007.

The video has been viewed almost 900 million times.

An NFT, a way to authenticate ownership of digital art, is a piece of code on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies the digital asset to be unique and not interchangeable.

The video was scheduled to be permanently removed from YouTube on Sunday but, for now, you can still view it.

Charlie Bit My Finger was sold as an NFT during an online auction on 22 May 2021. © Joaquin Corbalan/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Carel de Jager, Consultant at The Block Chain Academy.

De Jager explained the whole NFT phenomenon and discussed the online auction that led to the sale of an NFT of CBMF.

NFTs have value because there’s only one original…

Carel de Jager, Consultant - The Block Chain Academy

It’s built on the foundation of smart contracts…

Carel de Jager, Consultant - The Block Chain Academy

NFTs have very exciting potential… It doesn’t really solve the copyright issue… Imagine if you can show that you are the real owner of the title deed… changing owners multiple times per day…

Carel de Jager, Consultant - The Block Chain Academy

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million




