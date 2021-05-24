Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
As cybercrime increases, so does the ransom money demanded by criminals.
About 42% of ransomware victims in South Africa paid a ransom in the hope of getting their data back, according to Kaspersky.
Nevertheless, only 8% of organisations that pay a ransom get their data back, according to security firm Sophos.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.
There’s no question. These ransomware attacks are increasing… They’re getting bolder; the demands are getting higher… increased enormously with remote work…Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence
Crime has moved into this [online] realm. It will not stop…Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence
It’s a cat and mouse game…Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_57918198_binary-code-with-the-word-ransomware-in-the-center.html?vti=nl66hz17jsbcuh14ax-1-5
