'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'
The government spent R49 billion on contracts with the Gupta family, Paul Edward Holden, a researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations, told the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.
Holden says the contracts in excess of R49 billion – among them for Transnet locomotives - could be termed as irregular or state capture.
Holden testified that the criminally acquired funds were used to buy significant assets such as Optimum Coal Mine and to legitimise other operations like Sahara Computers.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News.
Out of all the contracts the Guptas were able to secure… the Gupta enterprise made R15 billion in kickbacks alone…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - Eyewitness News
... R28 billion in contracts were awarded by Transnet to the Guptas… One of them was R14 billion… Money flowed through New Age Media…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - Eyewitness News
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'
