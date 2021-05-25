Covid-19: South Africa records 2,383 new cases and 72 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,383 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,637,848.
Seventy-two more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,874 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94.1% which means that 1,541,250 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 651,628 have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 24 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 24, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/4oDipe0bmV
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 637 848 the total number of deaths is 55 874 the total number of recoveries is 1 541 250 and the total number of vaccines administered is 651 628. pic.twitter.com/dfuUG5yTCJ— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 24, 2021
