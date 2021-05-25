Streaming issues? Report here
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,383 new cases and 72 deaths

25 May 2021 6:51 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
infections
#Covid19
New Infections

The Health Department says a total number of 651,628 citizens have been vaccinated to date.

The Health Department says it has recorded 2,383 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,637,848.

Seventy-two more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,874 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94.1% which means that 1,541,250 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 651,628 have received the jab.




