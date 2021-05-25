WATCH: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod
Out with Michael Knight and in with Michael Nyathi. Chicken Licken new ad introducing their new sliders has social media users asking for more.
Chicken Licken and together with their brand and communications agency, Joe Public United recreated the _Knight Rider _classic with some South African flavour and gave us Nyathi Rider.
It only makes sense for a new rider to have a new slider. Introducing…. Nyathi Rider. #NewRiderNewSlider 🚗🖤 pic.twitter.com/Xy2jhHquUL— Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) May 24, 2021
