Construction sector is one of the most corrupt sector in the country - De Lille





Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says they can not allow the crooks to steal money meant for infrastructure.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, De Lille says the government has the tendency of spending billions of rands after the vent to try and find out what went wrong.

On Monday, the Minister launched the Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum (IBACF) by the anti-corruption task team alongside the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

According to the SIU corruption in the construction sector has cost the state about R10 billion.

We are saying we must spend more to detect and prevent corruption even before it happens. Patricia de Lille, Public Works Minister

It (the construction sector) is one of the most corrupt sectors in the country. The examples are there, our country is littered with unfinished projects. The money has been spent, the projects have not concluded, they always overrun and in government, we sometimes spend double the amount. Patricia de Lille, Public Works Minister

De Lille says they also have representation from the Financial Intelligence Centre which has the capacity to investigate.

By the time the case goes to the NPA, they will be in a better position to make a decision whether to prosecute or not. Patricia de Lille, Public Works Minister

People are motivated before corruption steals from the poor. Patricia de Lille, Public Works Minister

Listen to the full interview below...