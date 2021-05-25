WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral





Newzroom Afrika news anchor Xoli Mngambi could not keep a straight face as former African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Mathews Phosa dropped f-bombs on air.

Phosa was narrating the exchange he had with former Constitutional Court Judge Zak Yacoob.

Watch the video below:

Be advised, the video contains foul language.

Matthews Phosa:



Call from came in at 18:50, unknown voice said why you wrote a sh** document on Step Aside?



I said I can't talk to you it's an ANC NEC document. He said F**k you, F**k, F**k yourself!



I called the Hawks' Col Mhlanga & sent him a number we traced to Judge Yacoob pic.twitter.com/71GBdYsogA — Izwe Lethu (@LandNoli) May 24, 2021

