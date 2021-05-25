Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical issues
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral

25 May 2021 9:07 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Mathews Phosa
Viral
'Whats Gone Viral'
Judge Zak Yacoob

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets the nod

Newzroom Afrika news anchor Xoli Mngambi could not keep a straight face as former African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Mathews Phosa dropped f-bombs on air.

Phosa was narrating the exchange he had with former Constitutional Court Judge Zak Yacoob.

Watch the video below:

Be advised, the video contains foul language.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




