Is the South African relationship with Cuba good or bad for the country?





Earlier this month, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu welcomed 24 Cuban engineers in the country to address South Africa’s water crisis at a cost of R64 million.

This decision was met with criticism with many South Africans asking why local experts could not have been roped in instead.

Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, Dr David Monyae spoke of how the relationship with Cuba was based on how they assisted the country during the apartheid era and most people who live from Africa live in the nations.

Cuba played a critical role in assisting with the liberation movement across the continent particularly Southern Africa, Namibia, and Angola. They contributed to the fight against apartheid and lost several of their people in defending the freedom that we all are enjoying. Dr David Monyae, Director - Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg

We have a strong relationship based on our people, based on the liberation struggle and the type of crisis that Cuba is facing that we are helping them. Dr David Monyae, Director - Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg

Monyae says there should be clear communication between South Africa and Cuba in terms of establishing whether this relationship is based on serving both countries or a simple transaction.

Last year our government welcomed 217 Cuban medical doctors to assist in augmenting the country’s resources with the government arguing that they had strength in community medicine, an area where we as South Africans are weak in.

Business Day columnist, Peter Bruce agreed with Dr Monyae on the fact that the relationship between the two nations was based on the liberation movement with the Cubans having pride in their contribution within the country.

It's an off relationship born out of pure emotions, it's not just an emotion that exists in South Africa but in Cuba, it's really strong. Peter Bruce, Columnist - Business Day

Bruce argued that South Africa is not receiving the proper return in this relationship and finds it sad that most professionals in the country are left behind for Cubans to come in and do their jobs.

It's a political arrangement and there is nothing much we can do about it but except exposing it and that is going to take a lot of digging. Peter Bruce, Columnist - Business Day

