Dudu Myeni a no-show at state capture commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical issues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:10
EWN: State capture inquiry to lay second criminal complaint against defiant Dudu Myeni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zandile Gumede could be reelected to ANC KZN chair even after stepping aside
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Do medical aid members pay for vaccines at independent pharmacies?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jackie Maimin - Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
Today at 15:50
Issue with water infrastructure around Helen Joseph Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Etienne Hugo, General Manager of Operations at Joburg water
Today at 16:10
Road Accident Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Collins Letsoalo, Acting CEO for RAF
Today at 16:20
My HomeTown: Springs with Jonathan Handley
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jonathan Handley
Today at 16:40
Water & sanitation budget vote
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Water and Sanitation
Today at 16:50
City of Johannesburg's Budget Speech
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 17:10
Eskom has reduced debt by R87 billion
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Digital Currency: What is the future of money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Dingle - Technologist at ...
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - When to buy / when to sell
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Simon Brown - Financial Educator at Just One Lap
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members' Ministerial Advisory Council head of vaccines Prof Schoub says we need to look at restrictions to stop third wave momentum. 25 May 2021 1:44 PM
Firearms bill: 'Criminals have guns but law-abiding people without protection' SA Wingshooters Association chairman André van der Westhuizen says we don't have enough police officers in our country. 25 May 2021 1:37 PM
Is the South African relationship with Cuba good or bad for the country? Centre for Africa-China Studies director at UJ, David Monyae, says there should be clear communication within their relationship. 25 May 2021 11:23 AM
View all Local
Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous' Communications consultant Chris Vick says the Health Department and the ministry are also to blame for the 'get-rich scheme'. 24 May 2021 5:32 PM
Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing... 24 May 2021 12:37 PM
Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections. 21 May 2021 6:04 PM
View all Politics
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 8:53 AM
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence. 24 May 2021 7:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 8:53 AM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Dudu Myeni a no-show at state capture commission

25 May 2021 10:14 AM
by Nthakoana Ngatane
Tags:
South African Airways
Dudu Myeni
State Capture
Raymond Zondo

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said first she had to answer why she was not present and if that wasn’t a defiance of a summons and a criminal offence.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni is a no-show at the state capture commission on Tuesday and she wants to apply for a postponement.

But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said first she had to answer why she was not present and if that wasn’t a defiance of a summons and a criminal offence.

But Myeni’s lawyer Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi said she never received communication from the commission because her previous lawyers Mabuza Attorneys didn’t forward it to her.

He said she wrote to the commission last week to request for the postponement but it wasn’t responded to.

Buthelezi said: “So, it may inconvenience the commission and we apologise, but in as far as it seeks to imply that there is defiance in its summons, I submit chair, there is none and I think we have indicated by the last paragraph.”

WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni subs Zondo Inquiry

The Zondo commission legal team said Myeni ignored messages from the commission that advised her about documents that would be dealt with on Tuesday.

Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr said she could not testify via zoom as her legal team was proposing.

Hofmeyr said she had been snubbing the commission: “There are repeated screengrabs of every effort that multiple members of this commission have made to contact her, to say there is a link she needs to download in order to get the documents. There has not been a single response from Ms Myeni.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Dudu Myeni a no-show at state capture commission




25 May 2021 10:14 AM
by Nthakoana Ngatane
Tags:
South African Airways
Dudu Myeni
State Capture
Raymond Zondo

More from Local

'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members'

25 May 2021 1:44 PM

Ministerial Advisory Council head of vaccines Prof Schoub says we need to look at restrictions to stop third wave momentum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firearms bill: 'Criminals have guns but law-abiding people without protection'

25 May 2021 1:37 PM

SA Wingshooters Association chairman André van der Westhuizen says we don't have enough police officers in our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the South African relationship with Cuba good or bad for the country?

25 May 2021 11:23 AM

Centre for Africa-China Studies director at UJ, David Monyae, says there should be clear communication within their relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoJ announces rates increases for 2021/22

25 May 2021 11:20 AM

Electricity rates are now up by 14.59%, followed by sanitation and water tariffs by 6.8%. Refusal removal rates are up by 4.3% whole property rate increased by 2%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Construction sector is one of the most corrupt sector in the country - De Lille

25 May 2021 8:16 AM

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says the new Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum will do due diligence on tenders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19: South Africa records 2,383 new cases and 72 deaths

25 May 2021 6:51 AM

The Health Department says a total number of 651,628 citizens have been vaccinated to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'

24 May 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Probe into Mkhize's associates over COVID-19 contracts at advanced stage - SIU

24 May 2021 3:22 PM

The investigation was looking into how Mkhize's longtime personal assistant, Tehera Mather and a close associate, Naadhira Mitha, allegedly benefitted from COVID-19 contracts worth R82 million issued by the Health Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HISTORIC: Launching the first-ever N/uu language children's book

24 May 2021 2:47 PM

Puku Children’s Literature Foundation executive director Elinor Sisulu says '!Qhoi n|a Tjhoi' is a very authentic cultural product.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Story of Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients disturbing, shows government failure'

24 May 2021 1:49 PM

Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients frustrated and scared as the hospital has failed to make alternative plans for treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members'

Local

Firearms bill: 'Criminals have guns but law-abiding people without protection'

Local

Is the South African relationship with Cuba good or bad for the country?

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom reduced debt by R83 billion, Gordhan tells MPs

25 May 2021 1:48 PM

Macron wants Belarus opposition to join G7 summit: presidency sources

25 May 2021 12:54 PM

ANC members picket outside Israeli Embassy in solidarity with Palestine

25 May 2021 12:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA