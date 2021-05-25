Dudu Myeni a no-show at state capture commission
JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni is a no-show at the state capture commission on Tuesday and she wants to apply for a postponement.
But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said first she had to answer why she was not present and if that wasn’t a defiance of a summons and a criminal offence.
But Myeni’s lawyer Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi said she never received communication from the commission because her previous lawyers Mabuza Attorneys didn’t forward it to her.
He said she wrote to the commission last week to request for the postponement but it wasn’t responded to.
Buthelezi said: “So, it may inconvenience the commission and we apologise, but in as far as it seeks to imply that there is defiance in its summons, I submit chair, there is none and I think we have indicated by the last paragraph.”
WATCH LIVE: Dudu Myeni subs Zondo Inquiry
The Zondo commission legal team said Myeni ignored messages from the commission that advised her about documents that would be dealt with on Tuesday.
Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr said she could not testify via zoom as her legal team was proposing.
Hofmeyr said she had been snubbing the commission: “There are repeated screengrabs of every effort that multiple members of this commission have made to contact her, to say there is a link she needs to download in order to get the documents. There has not been a single response from Ms Myeni.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Dudu Myeni a no-show at state capture commission
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Local
'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members'
Ministerial Advisory Council head of vaccines Prof Schoub says we need to look at restrictions to stop third wave momentum.Read More
Firearms bill: 'Criminals have guns but law-abiding people without protection'
SA Wingshooters Association chairman André van der Westhuizen says we don't have enough police officers in our country.Read More
Is the South African relationship with Cuba good or bad for the country?
Centre for Africa-China Studies director at UJ, David Monyae, says there should be clear communication within their relationship.Read More
CoJ announces rates increases for 2021/22
Electricity rates are now up by 14.59%, followed by sanitation and water tariffs by 6.8%. Refusal removal rates are up by 4.3% whole property rate increased by 2%.Read More
Construction sector is one of the most corrupt sector in the country - De Lille
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says the new Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum will do due diligence on tenders.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,383 new cases and 72 deaths
The Health Department says a total number of 651,628 citizens have been vaccinated to date.Read More
'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
Probe into Mkhize's associates over COVID-19 contracts at advanced stage - SIU
The investigation was looking into how Mkhize's longtime personal assistant, Tehera Mather and a close associate, Naadhira Mitha, allegedly benefitted from COVID-19 contracts worth R82 million issued by the Health Department.Read More
HISTORIC: Launching the first-ever N/uu language children's book
Puku Children’s Literature Foundation executive director Elinor Sisulu says '!Qhoi n|a Tjhoi' is a very authentic cultural product.Read More
'Story of Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients disturbing, shows government failure'
Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients frustrated and scared as the hospital has failed to make alternative plans for treatment.Read More