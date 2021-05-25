CoJ announces rates increases for 2021/22
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has increased all rates and taxes for the 2021/2022 financial year.
Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo said that the hikes were in line with concerns raised by members of the public around affordability.
He delivered the city’s budget on Tuesday.
Joburg residents who're not pensioners will have to pay 2% more in property taxes as compared to last year.
The highest increases which have been effected are for electricity, which rises to just above the Nersa recommended hike at 14.59%.
The city says these are the lowest possible increases.
MMC Jolidee Matongo said that numerous factors were considered in recommending the tariffs for the 2021/2022 financial year.
"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods of Johannesburg residents. This has seen many people struggling to keep up with their municipal accounts as you would all have seen. This has subsequently affected the collection of municipal rates and taxes that are a source of revenue for continued service delivery."
Meanwhile, water tariffs went up by 6.8%, with residents still guaranteed a free 6kl of water.
Sanitation also goes up by 6.8%.
Refuse tariffs were dropped to 4.3% percent as compared to the current financial year rate of 5.2%.
