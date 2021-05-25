



JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has increased all rates and taxes for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo said that the hikes were in line with concerns raised by members of the public around affordability.

He delivered the city’s budget on Tuesday.

Joburg residents who're not pensioners will have to pay 2% more in property taxes as compared to last year.

The highest increases which have been effected are for electricity, which rises to just above the Nersa recommended hike at 14.59%.

#CoJBudget The City of Joburg has increased rates for 2021/22 as follows:



Property rates up by 2%.



Electricity - 14,59%.



Water Tariff increase - 6,8%.



Refuse Removal - 4,3%.



Sanitation up by 6,8%.



The city says these are the lowest possible increases.



TTM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2021

MMC Jolidee Matongo said that numerous factors were considered in recommending the tariffs for the 2021/2022 financial year.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods of Johannesburg residents. This has seen many people struggling to keep up with their municipal accounts as you would all have seen. This has subsequently affected the collection of municipal rates and taxes that are a source of revenue for continued service delivery."

Meanwhile, water tariffs went up by 6.8%, with residents still guaranteed a free 6kl of water.

Sanitation also goes up by 6.8%.

Refuse tariffs were dropped to 4.3% percent as compared to the current financial year rate of 5.2%.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device

This article first appeared on EWN : CoJ announces rates increases for 2021/22