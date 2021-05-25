Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day





Through his Kara Heritage Institute, Dr Mathole Motshekga argues that Africans may indeed suffer from an identity crisis. He explains that the mere definition of African people as black people testifies to the fact that Africans are suffering from this crisis.

He continues to say that there are no people in the world who define themselves according to the colour of their skin. Interesting thought if you consider that Europeans do not define themselves as blonde or white people and Asian people do not define themselves as brown people.

But what is an African, who is an African and how can we commemorate Africa Day in a meaningful thoughtful way?

Africans have their own streams of history and culture. Africa is a child of the sun, the sun is also regarded as a god. DR Mathole Motshekga, Director - Kara Heritage Institute

Why define yourself in terms of colour? Why should we own a negative image? We have an African continent and it is the oldest continent. Why do Asians and Europeans call themselves as such? There are no black or white people in Africa. They are people of African origin and European descent. Dr Mathole Motshekga, Director - Kara Heritage Institute

