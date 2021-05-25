Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day
Through his Kara Heritage Institute, Dr Mathole Motshekga argues that Africans may indeed suffer from an identity crisis. He explains that the mere definition of African people as black people testifies to the fact that Africans are suffering from this crisis.
He continues to say that there are no people in the world who define themselves according to the colour of their skin. Interesting thought if you consider that Europeans do not define themselves as blonde or white people and Asian people do not define themselves as brown people.
But what is an African, who is an African and how can we commemorate Africa Day in a meaningful thoughtful way?
Africans have their own streams of history and culture. Africa is a child of the sun, the sun is also regarded as a god.DR Mathole Motshekga, Director - Kara Heritage Institute
Why define yourself in terms of colour? Why should we own a negative image? We have an African continent and it is the oldest continent. Why do Asians and Europeans call themselves as such? There are no black or white people in Africa. They are people of African origin and European descent.Dr Mathole Motshekga, Director - Kara Heritage Institute
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Africa
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed!
Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands.Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'
Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.Read More
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels
Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.Read More
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.Read More
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders
A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).Read More
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency?
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting.Read More
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'
Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)Read More
Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency
The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed that it had regained control of the coastal town of Palma.Read More
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency
The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region.Read More