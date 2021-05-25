Firearms bill: 'Criminals have guns but law-abiding people without protection'
There is an outcry against the firearms control amendment bill aimed to scrap gun ownership for self-defence. Public comment is now open on that.
One of the aims of the bill is to remove self-defence as a reason for applying for a firearm.
SA Wingshooters Association chairmain André van der Westhuizen has more.
In our opinion the whole new proposed bill is irresponsible. Before you can make an amendment to law there need to be reasons to do so. Government departments accordingly make use of socioeconomic impact assessments to present an understanding of the full cost of the proposed regulation, especially the impact on society and on the economy.André van der Westhuizen, Chairman - SA Wingshooters Association
This reposed that they based the proposed amendments on is from 2016. The creators of the report, the government themselves, state that the report is valid for six, in any case, that is irrelevant now, but they still base their amendment on the same assessment.André van der Westhuizen, Chairman - SA Wingshooters Association
The problem is that by removing Section 13, which is self-defence section in the law, it negates the ability of any citizen in South Africa or any regiment in South Africa, to protect themselves. Basically what happens is that you have only criminals with firearms but law-abiding people without means to protect themselves.André van der Westhuizen, Chairman - SA Wingshooters Association
For it is a problem because of the lack of ability by police in the majority of cases. We don't have enough police officers in our country. We have one police officer per 30,000 citizens.André van der Westhuizen, Chairman - SA Wingshooters Association
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members'
Ministerial Advisory Council head of vaccines Prof Schoub says we need to look at restrictions to stop third wave momentum.Read More
Is the South African relationship with Cuba good or bad for the country?
Centre for Africa-China Studies director at UJ, David Monyae, says there should be clear communication within their relationship.Read More
CoJ announces rates increases for 2021/22
Electricity rates are now up by 14.59%, followed by sanitation and water tariffs by 6.8%. Refusal removal rates are up by 4.3% whole property rate increased by 2%.Read More
Dudu Myeni a no-show at state capture commission
But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said first she had to answer why she was not present and if that wasn’t a defiance of a summons and a criminal offence.Read More
Construction sector is one of the most corrupt sector in the country - De Lille
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says the new Infrastructure Built Anti-Corruption Forum will do due diligence on tenders.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,383 new cases and 72 deaths
The Health Department says a total number of 651,628 citizens have been vaccinated to date.Read More
'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
Probe into Mkhize's associates over COVID-19 contracts at advanced stage - SIU
The investigation was looking into how Mkhize's longtime personal assistant, Tehera Mather and a close associate, Naadhira Mitha, allegedly benefitted from COVID-19 contracts worth R82 million issued by the Health Department.Read More
HISTORIC: Launching the first-ever N/uu language children's book
Puku Children’s Literature Foundation executive director Elinor Sisulu says '!Qhoi n|a Tjhoi' is a very authentic cultural product.Read More
'Story of Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients disturbing, shows government failure'
Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients frustrated and scared as the hospital has failed to make alternative plans for treatment.Read More