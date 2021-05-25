Firearms bill: 'Criminals have guns but law-abiding people without protection'





There is an outcry against the firearms control amendment bill aimed to scrap gun ownership for self-defence. Public comment is now open on that.

One of the aims of the bill is to remove self-defence as a reason for applying for a firearm.

SA Wingshooters Association chairmain André van der Westhuizen has more.

In our opinion the whole new proposed bill is irresponsible. Before you can make an amendment to law there need to be reasons to do so. Government departments accordingly make use of socioeconomic impact assessments to present an understanding of the full cost of the proposed regulation, especially the impact on society and on the economy. André van der Westhuizen, Chairman - SA Wingshooters Association

This reposed that they based the proposed amendments on is from 2016. The creators of the report, the government themselves, state that the report is valid for six, in any case, that is irrelevant now, but they still base their amendment on the same assessment. André van der Westhuizen, Chairman - SA Wingshooters Association

The problem is that by removing Section 13, which is self-defence section in the law, it negates the ability of any citizen in South Africa or any regiment in South Africa, to protect themselves. Basically what happens is that you have only criminals with firearms but law-abiding people without means to protect themselves. André van der Westhuizen, Chairman - SA Wingshooters Association

For it is a problem because of the lack of ability by police in the majority of cases. We don't have enough police officers in our country. We have one police officer per 30,000 citizens. André van der Westhuizen, Chairman - SA Wingshooters Association

