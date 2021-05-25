'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members'
Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council (MAC) on vaccines, Professor Barry Schoub, tells Mandy Wiener that South Africa is in an increasing trajectory of Covid-19 infections.
National Liquor Traders Council convener Lucky Ntimane also says they are worried about rumours of an alcohol ban.
Schoub says the Northern Cape is in the third wave of the pandemic. He adds that looking at that data matrix, nationally the country is heading into a third wave.
Certainly, we do need to look at restrictions. We need to look at some restrictions because the earlier we can implement them, the earlier we can kind of stop the third wave from increasing its momentum.Professor Barry Schoub, Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines
I think the third wave is not going to hit the same levels as the second wave but how severe it is going to be will depend on human behaviour, depend on restrictions we can look at to reduce transmission.Professor Barry Schoub, Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines
We all know that there is no vaccine for poverty and government decisions have really sent our people into poverty. A lot of our taverns have not come back to trading.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
The talk of a ban is not sitting well with our members.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Listen to the full interviews below:
