Ubuntu in the South African modern era
South Africa is a country that carries a massive collective trauma which involves the political system of institutionalised racism, caused by apartheid, the country has somewhat evolved over the years with the context ‘Ubuntu' being at the center stage a definition of “a quality that includes the essential human virtues of compassion and humanity”.
In celebration of ‘Africa Day,’ the Azania Mosaka Show looked at the essence of Ubuntu in modern South Africa in terms of the country being able to hold moral ideals, the spirit of togetherness, and most importantly the ability to work together towards a common goal.
Director of the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg, Dr. Trevor Ngwane agreed that the spirit of Ubuntu is still a guiding principle within South Africa but most elite people in the country have managed to appropriate and abuse the meaning.
There is a struggle to redefine the word, so that, it means and works for us and not for the people who want to achieve the opposite of ubuntu.Dr. Trevor Ngwane, Director - Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg
Ngwane argued that in the shift between the old and new South Africa hierarchy and inequality, which are the opposite of ubuntu, took front the seat leaving the people who were poor during apartheid still poor even today. He added that many people have managed to change the meaning of ubuntu in a way that suits their narrative.
It''=s a structure of society based on hierarchy inequality which goes against the notion of ubuntu.Dr. Trevor Ngwane, Director - Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg
