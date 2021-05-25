Do medical aid members pay for vaccines at independent pharmacies?
Last week the Medical aid schemes insisted that people would not expect to pay for their COVID-19 vaccine, encouraging members to register through the national Department of Health.
South Africa is busy with Phase 2 of the vaccination roll-out for people over 60, those with comorbidities, and healthcare workers.
Pharmacist and CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association, Jackie Maimin, says 27 pharmacies have been available in providing the vaccines to citizens since last week but fears, in the long run, they may experience shortages.
We're having challenges with pharmacies that have used up supply and need to reorder and I think the problem is that the Pfizer vaccine is coming in shipments of 300,000 a week.Jackie Maimin, Pharmacist and CEO - Independent Community Pharmacy Association
Maimin added that the challenge private facilities are facing is the issue of miscommunication when it comes to the vaccinations of people who do not have medical insurance.
RELATED: Start of phase two vaccine rollout hailed as 'smooth and well organised'
We had received assurance from the government that if an uninsured person has been allocated via Electronic Vaccination Data System and sent to the private facility to get vaccinated the government will then pay us back but on a credit note.Jackie Maimin, Pharmacist and CEO - Independent Community Pharmacy Association
Where we having challenges is if a person who is 80 years old for example comes to a private facility uninsured and we tell them to go to a state facility. We feel that is inhuman and discriminatory, we were assured the vaccine is free for everyone and that we will be paid by the medical scheme or the government and so we need an agreement. We are talking to the National Department of Health about this matter.Jackie Maimin, Pharmacist and CEO - Independent Community Pharmacy Association
