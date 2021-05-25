Joburg Water says infrastructure around Helen Joseph Hospital set to be fixed





Parts of Johannesburg have been experiencing interrupted water supply with places like Brixton, Hursthill, and Crosby being affected.

It’s understood a below-average inflow of water into the system has left reservoirs and towers at low levels. The disruptions, which have been ongoing for close to 2 weeks now, have affected healthcare facilities.

The general manager of Operations at Joburg Water, Etienne Hugo says they have been experiencing limited water supply since last week and the problem is still being investigated.

Various investigations have been conducted since last week to understand this limited supply into these reservoirs. There is no sufficient supply into the pipeline leading into the reservoirs. Etienne Hugo, general manager - Operations at Joburg Water

Hugo says there have been successful in trying means of improving the water supply despite dealing with a large system that will assist in fixing the problem faced in these areas.

