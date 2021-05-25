Joburg Water says infrastructure around Helen Joseph Hospital set to be fixed
Parts of Johannesburg have been experiencing interrupted water supply with places like Brixton, Hursthill, and Crosby being affected.
It’s understood a below-average inflow of water into the system has left reservoirs and towers at low levels. The disruptions, which have been ongoing for close to 2 weeks now, have affected healthcare facilities.
The general manager of Operations at Joburg Water, Etienne Hugo says they have been experiencing limited water supply since last week and the problem is still being investigated.
Various investigations have been conducted since last week to understand this limited supply into these reservoirs. There is no sufficient supply into the pipeline leading into the reservoirs.Etienne Hugo, general manager - Operations at Joburg Water
RELATED: CoJ announces rates increases for 2021/22
Hugo says there have been successful in trying means of improving the water supply despite dealing with a large system that will assist in fixing the problem faced in these areas.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
More from Local
Do medical aid members pay for vaccines at independent pharmacies?
Independent Community Pharmacy Association in communication with the government on uninsured people to receive the vaccine.Read More
Load shedding? Not yet but reduce your electricity usage
Eskom says it could implement stage one or, if necessary, stage two load shedding at short notice should further breakdowns occur.Read More
Ubuntu in the South African modern era
Director of Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at UJ Dr. Trevor Ngwane says the word has been appropriated and abused.Read More
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise.
Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route.Read More
'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members'
Ministerial Advisory Council head of vaccines Prof Schoub says we need to look at restrictions to stop third wave momentum.Read More
Firearms bill: 'Criminals have guns but law-abiding people without protection'
SA Wingshooters Association chairman André van der Westhuizen says we don't have enough police officers in our country.Read More
Is the South African relationship with Cuba good or bad for the country?
Centre for Africa-China Studies director at UJ, David Monyae, says there should be clear communication within their relationship.Read More
CoJ announces rates increases for 2021/22
Electricity rates are now up by 14.59%, followed by sanitation and water tariffs by 6.8%. Refusal removal rates are up by 4.3% whole property rate increased by 2%.Read More
Dudu Myeni a no-show at state capture commission
But Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said first she had to answer why she was not present and if that wasn’t a defiance of a summons and a criminal offence.Read More