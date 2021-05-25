'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard
There's been an uproar in Johannesburg after magnificent fever trees on William Nicol Drive were lopped to give a clear view of a huge Showmax billboard advertising The Handmaid's Tale.
The billboard is placed against a wall of the high-end Hyde Park Corner shopping centre.
This "PR disaster" earns Showmax the zero rating of the week from branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.
There are about eight or ten reasonably mature fever trees that were blocking the line of sight of view to the billboard. Suddenly, everybody wakes up one morning and they've all been lopped dramatically, not just trimmed.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Rice says there are a couple of lessons that should be learned from a PR disaster like this.
Firstly, you must remember that a brand is about promises - a promise made and a promise kept.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
But importantly, what really matters when you do have a blunder... is not the strength of the brand prior to the blunder but how you solve it afterwards.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Attempts to find out how exactly the tree lopping occurred were unsuccessful, Rice says.
We're not quite sure of the circumstances but we've reason to believe that it was simply a lack of control. Someone said 'we need to cut those trees back a little bit'...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
This is an example of brand behaviour gone wrong.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's "Heroes and Zeros" slot on The Money Show (Showmax at 8:00):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TreeWorksJHB/photos/a.828105823964136/4031320300309323/
