A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency





The South African Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency.

It's embarked on a study to investigate "the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness" of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as electronic legal tender, for general-purpose retail use.

Are South Africans not digital already, considering the amount of banking transactions we do online?

Bruce Whitfield interviews fintech entrepreneur and crypto expert Simon Dingle.

They're looking at essentially creating a digital rand... It's antithetical to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin - it's the opposite of what Bitcoin is. Simon Dingle, Fintech entrepreneur

It's a digital currency for better or for worse, predominantly for worse. Simon Dingle, Fintech entrepreneur

Dingle says it comes down to an ideological discussion with decentralisation and privacy at its core.

He describes how the system would differ from conventional banking.

While the latter might be an anachronism that persists "as if the internet were never invented", it does have a major upside.

Picture a future in which you no longer require intermediary banks. You essentially have an account directly with the state - they have full control and sight of everything happening in your account. Simon Dingle, Fintech entrepreneur

The conventional banking system for all its shortcomings... at least affords us some degree of separation from the central bank, some degree of privacy. Simon Dingle, Fintech entrepreneur

That all disappears when you have a digital currency that is issued directly by the state and where you no longer need a bank account; you just have a state account. Simon Dingle, Fintech entrepreneur

Dingle believes central banks are aiming to align with technological trends and not necessarily perceiving their own digital currencies as antithetical to what's happening in the world of Bitcoin.

But he is concerned about where such a development would lead.

There's a lot to be said about the employment of a technology that was designed to enable trust in the network where there aren't any central authorities - using that same technology where you have a central authority is kind of pointless... Simon Dingle, Fintech entrepreneur

My concern is where this leads us... Much of your money is already digital but it still resides in a banking system... The kind of central bank digital currencies being imagined now really remove the requirement for intermediaries and envision you banking directly with the state, which states would love for many reasons. Simon Dingle, Fintech entrepreneur

Listen to Dingle's insights in the audio below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency