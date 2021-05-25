Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban





The Spar Group recorded a 7.5% increase in turnover to R64.2 billion for the six months to 31 March 2021.

Operating profit saw growth of 28.1% to R1.7 billion.

Spar says this reflects the exceptionally strong performances from operations in Switzerland and Ireland, as well as reduced operational losses in Poland.

Spar Southern Africa delivered wholesale turnover growth of 3.1%, continuing to reflect the weaker consumer spend and disruptions to the liquor business during lockdown.

Alcohol sales declined by 7.8% for the period.

Spar also reports that cigarette sales have not seen any "meaningful" recovery since the bans were lifted.

It's unlikely they will ever recover to pre-pandemic levels in South Africa says Brett Botten, CEO of the Spar Group.

With cigarettes we were down about 13% down on the prior year and I don't know if that business will ever recover. Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

People shifted to cheaper brands, some illicit brands, and the major manufacturers have lost out. We're not sure if going forward that business will get back to pre-Covid levels. Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

For all of us in the industry that's the sad part - that SA Inc. loses out from a fiscus perspective. Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

With the liquor business we lost 72 days which is about 40% of the available days... Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

There's been a consistent uptick in sales for the Build It business, though, especially for structural materials like cement and roof sheeting.

