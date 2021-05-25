Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban

25 May 2021 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March.

The Spar Group recorded a 7.5% increase in turnover to R64.2 billion for the six months to 31 March 2021.

Operating profit saw growth of 28.1% to R1.7 billion.

Spar says this reflects the exceptionally strong performances from operations in Switzerland and Ireland, as well as reduced operational losses in Poland.

© Peter Titmuss/123rf.com

Spar Southern Africa delivered wholesale turnover growth of 3.1%, continuing to reflect the weaker consumer spend and disruptions to the liquor business during lockdown.

Alcohol sales declined by 7.8% for the period.

Spar also reports that cigarette sales have not seen any "meaningful" recovery since the bans were lifted.

RELATED: Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

It's unlikely they will ever recover to pre-pandemic levels in South Africa says Brett Botten, CEO of the Spar Group.

With cigarettes we were down about 13% down on the prior year and I don't know if that business will ever recover.

Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

People shifted to cheaper brands, some illicit brands, and the major manufacturers have lost out. We're not sure if going forward that business will get back to pre-Covid levels.

Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

For all of us in the industry that's the sad part - that SA Inc. loses out from a fiscus perspective.

Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

With the liquor business we lost 72 days which is about 40% of the available days...

Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

There's been a consistent uptick in sales for the Build It business, though, especially for structural materials like cement and roof sheeting.

Listen to the full interview with the Spar Group CEO below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban




