Load shedding? Not yet but reduce your electricity usage





While Eskom said on Tuesday through a statement that no power cuts would be instituted just yet, the utility said that the power grid was under extreme pressure and that there was a high probability that the country would be without power during scheduled cuts.

The power utility said the public should reduce the amount of electricity it was using as "the power system is under severe pressure".

"While no load shedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement stage one or, if necessary, stage two load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur. This is most likely to occur between 5pm and 10pm."