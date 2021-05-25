Load shedding? Not yet but reduce your electricity usage
While Eskom said on Tuesday through a statement that no power cuts would be instituted just yet, the utility said that the power grid was under extreme pressure and that there was a high probability that the country would be without power during scheduled cuts.
The power utility said the public should reduce the amount of electricity it was using as "the power system is under severe pressure".
"While no load shedding is anticipated at this point, Eskom could be forced to implement stage one or, if necessary, stage two load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur. This is most likely to occur between 5pm and 10pm."
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 25, 2021
Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is under severe pressure, with a high probability of loadshedding pic.twitter.com/ibyF0hELLB
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kvkirillov/kvkirillov1512/kvkirillov151200035/49927316-blackout-concept-lighting-candle-near-laptop-with-dark-empty-screen.jpg
