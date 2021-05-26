Streaming issues? Report here
Covid-19: South Africa records 3,084 new cases and 26 deaths

26 May 2021 6:45 AM
by Zanele Zama
department of health building
#Covid19

The Health Department says a total number of 700,904 citizens have been vaccinated to date.

The Health Department says it has recorded 3,084 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,640,932.

Twenty-six more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,976 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94.1% which means that 1,543,951 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 700,904 have received the jab.




department of health building
Mkhize: Digital Vibes contract was irregular & wasteful, investigators find

26 May 2021 8:20 AM

The department addressed the media on Wednesday morning regarding a forensic investigation and a probe by the Special Investigating Unit looking into a contract worth R150 million.

'State capture commission extension will be for DCJ Zondo to compile report'

26 May 2021 8:17 AM

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola gives details into the department's budget vote.

Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy

25 May 2021 8:27 PM

More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia.

Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban

25 May 2021 6:48 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March.

Joburg Water says infrastructure around Helen Joseph Hospital set to be fixed

25 May 2021 4:46 PM

General manager of operations Etienne Hugo says various investigations are being done to see what's the problem.

Do medical aid members pay for vaccines at independent pharmacies?

25 May 2021 4:28 PM

Independent Community Pharmacy Association in communication with the government on uninsured people to receive the vaccine.

Load shedding? Not yet but reduce your electricity usage

25 May 2021 4:12 PM

Eskom says it could implement stage one or, if necessary, stage two load shedding at short notice should further breakdowns occur.

Ubuntu in the South African modern era

25 May 2021 2:45 PM

Director of Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at UJ Dr. Trevor Ngwane says the word has been appropriated and abused.

In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise.

25 May 2021 2:30 PM

Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route.

'No vaccine for poverty, talk of a booze ban not sitting well with our members'

25 May 2021 1:44 PM

Ministerial Advisory Council head of vaccines Prof Schoub says we need to look at restrictions to stop third wave momentum.

