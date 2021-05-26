Covid-19: South Africa records 3,084 new cases and 26 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 3,084 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,640,932.

Twenty-six more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,976 since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94.1% which means that 1,543,951 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 700,904 have received the jab.