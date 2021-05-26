Streaming issues? Report here
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral

26 May 2021 8:50 AM
by Zanele Zama
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod

A Minnesota-based mom has gone viral for explaining why it's a good idea to encourage teenage boys to masturbate with a condom.

She says this will encourage boys to practice safe sex.

Watch the TikTok video here.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




