WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre
A waiter at Tandoori Restaurant was applauded by customers after saving a customer's life with a Heimlich manoeuvre.
The waiter noticed that the customer was struggling to breathe and went to assist him.
