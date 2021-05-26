'State capture commission extension will be for DCJ Zondo to compile report'
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says it is reasonable for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to ask for an extension of the state capture commission to compile the report.
DCJ Zondo announced that the commission will not be inviting witnesses to give evidence in person after President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered his second testimony.
Ramaphosa’s appearance will be Monday 31 May and Tuesday 1 June 2021.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lamola explains why the extension is justified.
My understanding from what the judge has said is that indeed he may look into some form of application to extend but that kind of application will be an extension only for him to prepare the report not to continue with the evidence.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
It does look like now they will stop after the president has gone back to now compile the report.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services tabled their budget vote on Tuesday in Parliament. The minister announced that 100 Sexual Offences courts will be designated to improve the adjudication of sexual offences matters.
Lamola says the department has also put aside resources to modernise the courts and move some matters online.
The Covid-19 situation has worsened the court's backlog across the country both in the Magistrates Courts and the High Court.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
We have also announced four specialised commercial courts in four provinces which we also believe will help in the congestion in the courts.Ronald Lamola, Minister - Justice and Correctional Services
Listen to the full interview below...
