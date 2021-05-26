'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize addressed the media on Wednesday morning regarding a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that is looking into a contract that was assigned to a company called Digital Vibes.

The company received R150 million on questionable communications services linked to the Department of Health's nascent National Health Insurance (NHI) programme and the fight against Covid-19.

Mkhize in his briefing mentioned that he has personally not benefited from the contract and that the anger from the public is well justified.

Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show expressed their disappointment towards Mkhize and questioned how the company was able to loot money without their knowledge.

These people take us for fools, the director-general said he will be implementing disciplinary action against the members involved but he is the accounting officer, he signed the contracts of the company, he should be suspended as well. Clement, Caller

Big us to Pieter-Louis Myburgh for doing this investigation and to the rest of the media. If it was not for you guys this democracy would have been destroyed a long time ago. Dr Mkhize is just covering his tracks, he just confirmed that the money has been stolen. Bhutana, Caller

There is a time where a leader has to rise, President Ramaphosa needs to rise and take charge as a leader through reshuffling the Cabinet. I am utterly disappointed by Zweli Mkhize. Khustaz, Caller

As a country, we need to reflect and ask ourselves do we want to deal with corruption or individuals because now we are wasting the little money we have which is meant for things like vaccine procurement to investigate corrupt people. Moshere, Caller

The forensic report has now been handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhize says they are co-operating with the SIU.

