The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Today at 15:16
EWN: Tom Moyane back State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Martin Mafojane, Chief Master of High Court
Today at 15:50
How many fire engines can R320M buy?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
Today at 16:20
EWN: Mkhize's governance failure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:40
[PROMO] Ekurhuleni Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ray White
Today at 17:10
Digtal Vibes tender awarding was irregular
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:20
EWN: Health Committee : NHI Bill hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 5/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: Apple and its court case against Epic Games concluded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: CONSUMER NINJA : Cartrack introduced its Recovery Warranty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter : Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela - the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days

26 May 2021 12:28 PM
by Nthakoana Ngatane
Tags:
Gupta family
State Capture
Transnet
McKinsey
Trillian
Regiments Capital

The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission on Thursday said consulting firm McKinsey had committed to repaying R870 million to Transnet in the next two days.

The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest.

McKinsey partnered with Salim Essa's Regiments and Trillian and earned hundreds of millions.

The commission heard that contracts worth R49 billion were awarded irregularly, and the Gupta enterprise made R15 billion in kickbacks.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson made the announcement.

“Transnet has announced that they have finalised the settlement of the fees McKinsey committed to return to it at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry in December 2020. The full and final settlement of R820 million includes the fees paid to McKinsey in respect to the project undertaken with Regiments Capital.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days




