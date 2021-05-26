There is a high probability of load shedding, Eskom warns





Power utility Eskom said the power system remained under severe pressure with a high probability of load shedding on Wednesday.

The embattled power utility is appealing to the public to reduce their electricity consumption.

It said the shortage of generation capacity persisted, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.

