Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: Tom Moyane back State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Martin Mafojane, Chief Master of High Court
Today at 15:50
How many fire engines can R320M buy?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa
Today at 16:20
EWN: Mkhize's governance failure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 16:40
[PROMO] Ekurhuleni Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ray White
Today at 17:10
Digtal Vibes tender awarding was irregular
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:20
EWN: Health Committee : NHI Bill hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 5/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: Apple and its court case against Epic Games concluded
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: CONSUMER NINJA : Cartrack introduced its Recovery Warranty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter : Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete -Makokotlela - the CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars The US-based management consultancy firm is accused of playing a major role in the affairs of the South African Revenue Service (S... 26 May 2021 2:55 PM
'I have experienced a lot of stigma and discrimination around being bipolar' Psychiatrist Antoinette Miric says it's important to call the condition by its name, which is bipolar disorder. 26 May 2021 2:48 PM
Zuma trial postponed to 19 July to allow State to process his documents The postponement in the case involving Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, was granted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court... 26 May 2021 1:47 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again? Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 26 May 2021 1:43 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous' Communications consultant Chris Vick says the Health Department and the ministry are also to blame for the 'get-rich scheme'. 24 May 2021 5:32 PM
Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts. 26 May 2021 1:42 PM
McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest. 26 May 2021 12:28 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
I don't like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?

26 May 2021 1:43 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
Ace Magashule
Tony Yengeni
ANC NWC
Carl Niehaus

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The African National Congress (ANC) has appointed a presenter to look into what happened last week outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The party's National Working Committee (NWC) condemned the actions of suspended party Secretary-General Ace Magashule, National Executive Committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association’s Carl Niehaus during former President Jacob Zuma’s recent court appearance.

The party said it was considering disciplinary action against the trio for what it calls divisive and defiant behaviour.

Meanwhile, Former President Jacob Zuma has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the 1999 arms deal case.

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has more.

In the lead up to the NWC on Monday, many had been calling for stricter actions saying they want to see disciplinary hearings being instituted against Ace Magashule.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

But I have always maintained that the ANC as it stands right now is being led by somebody who is cautious, who is a man of processes.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

He (Magashule) is likely to do it again. They have erected a stage so they can speak to supporters.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...




A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency

25 May 2021 7:53 PM

The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.

Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous'

24 May 2021 5:32 PM

Communications consultant Chris Vick says the Health Department and the ministry are also to blame for the 'get-rich scheme'.

Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today

24 May 2021 12:37 PM

This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing party members and speaking on the organisation in Pietermaritzburg last week.

Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for'

21 May 2021 6:04 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections.

Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets

20 May 2021 7:59 PM

The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).

Phumzile van Damme quits the DA

20 May 2021 6:22 PM

After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of the Democratic Alliance nor its representative in Parliament.

Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment

20 May 2021 1:37 PM

A video featuring MMC Mazibuko and deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku was taken on a campaign trail for the by-elections.

Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020

19 May 2021 9:06 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.

Last round of by-elections underway across the country

19 May 2021 1:29 PM

Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman discusses the by-elections happening in Gauteng and how the parties might perform.

ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted

17 May 2021 5:14 PM

A statement says the national officials affirm the decision to oppose application lodged by the party's secretary-general.

Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?

Politics

Politics

'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'

Local

Local

There is a high probability of load shedding, Eskom warns

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Dodgy dealings in govt depts won't happen without anyone knowing - Mchunu

26 May 2021 3:08 PM

26 May 2021 3:08 PM

Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars

26 May 2021 2:55 PM

26 May 2021 2:55 PM

New Postbank won't replace proposed state-owned bank, MPs told

26 May 2021 2:22 PM

26 May 2021 2:22 PM

