Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?
The African National Congress (ANC) has appointed a presenter to look into what happened last week outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
The party's National Working Committee (NWC) condemned the actions of suspended party Secretary-General Ace Magashule, National Executive Committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association’s Carl Niehaus during former President Jacob Zuma’s recent court appearance.
The party said it was considering disciplinary action against the trio for what it calls divisive and defiant behaviour.
Meanwhile, Former President Jacob Zuma has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the 1999 arms deal case.
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has more.
In the lead up to the NWC on Monday, many had been calling for stricter actions saying they want to see disciplinary hearings being instituted against Ace Magashule.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
But I have always maintained that the ANC as it stands right now is being led by somebody who is cautious, who is a man of processes.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
He (Magashule) is likely to do it again. They have erected a stage so they can speak to supporters.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
