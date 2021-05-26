Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct
There is an important development involving former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
Almost two years after suspending Joste from its membership, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has charged him with four separate counts of misconduct.
Jooste has 21 days to respond to those charges.
Mandy Wiener of The Midday Report speaks to Saica CEO Freeman Nomvalo for more on this.
The case against Markus Jooste has been with us for quite some time and we are of the view that he has violated our code of professional conduct as well as the bylaws in the manner that we have stated in the charge sheet.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO, Saica
We have been investigating this case with all the challenges we had and we have now reached a conclusion that we believe we have a case that is based on well-established facts that he has to answer to.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO, Saica
Is Saica taking necessary action?
When you are about to charge any individual you've got to have a case that is solid, a case that is based on facts. You've got to make sure that you're not violating any of the legal prescripts in the country. The process to fulfil all of that does unfortunately take quite a bit of time.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO, Saica
The National Prosecuting Authority is also investigating Jooste
We are going ahead with our processes irrespective of what is happening there. For the first time, we are ahead of other processes in the country.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO, Saica
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Picture: EWN
