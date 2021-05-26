'I have experienced a lot of stigma and discrimination around being bipolar'
Today, 26 May, marks Bipolar Awareness Day, and this year, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is raising awareness to eliminate the stigma that so many still feel in their homes, workplaces, and in broader society.
By talking about it, sharing resources, and encouraging others to share their stories, we too can help people better understand their condition, and hopefully motivate them to reach out for help.
Psychiatrist, Dr Antoinette Miric defined bipolar as a common mental health condition that affects 2 to 3% of the population and has different stages to which many people experience it differently.
Every person is different with different mindsets and I think it's important to call the condition by its name which is bipolar disorder.Antoinette Miric, Psychiatrist
Sadag support group leader and Author of “Life Interrupted, Sam Smirin spoke of her experience with bipolar and the importance of changing the language or wording when it comes to the discussion around the condition.
Changing the language is so important, I like the idea of “Neurodiversity” and there is such diversity in the human mind so for me I have experienced a lot of stigma and discrimination around being bipolar.Sam Smirin, Author of “Life Interrupted and support group leader - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
RELATED: Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest
Miric has stressed the misrepresentation around the condition especially when it comes to the descriptive wording in conversations or insults people have when discussing bipolar.
There has been a misrepresentation specifically around bipolar with people calling each other bipolar just as a descriptive word.Antoinette Miric, Psychiatrist
Living with bipolar disorder is like a full-time job one has to manage their life and ensure that the unbalanced mind comes into place.Sam Smirin, Author of “Life Interrupted and support group leader - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Miric says sometimes bipolar can be presented in a depressive manner at times.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ssoil322/ssoil3221709/ssoil322170900078/85485161-sad-and-depressed-woman-sitting-alone-at-the-field-during-beautiful-sunset-with-park-background-sele.jpg
More from Local
Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars
The US-based management consultancy firm is accused of playing a major role in the affairs of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during Tom Moyane’s tenure.Read More
Zuma trial postponed to 19 July to allow State to process his documents
The postponement in the case involving Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, was granted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after the State revealed that it had received 'voluminous' documents from Zuma's legal team which required time to process.Read More
Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct
South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts.Read More
There is a high probability of load shedding, Eskom warns
The shortage of generation capacity persisted, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.Read More
McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days
The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest.Read More
'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'
Listeners react to Minister Zweli Mkhize's address to the media regarding a forensic investigation and a probe by the SIU.Read More
Mkhize: Digital Vibes contract was irregular & wasteful, investigators find
The department addressed the media on Wednesday morning regarding a forensic investigation and a probe by the Special Investigating Unit looking into a contract worth R150 million.Read More
'State capture commission extension will be for DCJ Zondo to compile report'
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola gives details into the department's budget vote.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 3,084 new cases and 26 deaths
The Health Department says a total number of 700,904 citizens have been vaccinated to date.Read More