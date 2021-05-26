



Today, 26 May, marks Bipolar Awareness Day, and this year, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is raising awareness to eliminate the stigma that so many still feel in their homes, workplaces, and in broader society.

By talking about it, sharing resources, and encouraging others to share their stories, we too can help people better understand their condition, and hopefully motivate them to reach out for help.

Psychiatrist, Dr Antoinette Miric defined bipolar as a common mental health condition that affects 2 to 3% of the population and has different stages to which many people experience it differently.

Every person is different with different mindsets and I think it's important to call the condition by its name which is bipolar disorder. Antoinette Miric, Psychiatrist

Sadag support group leader and Author of “Life Interrupted, Sam Smirin spoke of her experience with bipolar and the importance of changing the language or wording when it comes to the discussion around the condition.

Changing the language is so important, I like the idea of “Neurodiversity” and there is such diversity in the human mind so for me I have experienced a lot of stigma and discrimination around being bipolar. Sam Smirin, Author of “Life Interrupted and support group leader - South African Depression and Anxiety Group

Miric has stressed the misrepresentation around the condition especially when it comes to the descriptive wording in conversations or insults people have when discussing bipolar.

There has been a misrepresentation specifically around bipolar with people calling each other bipolar just as a descriptive word. Antoinette Miric, Psychiatrist

Living with bipolar disorder is like a full-time job one has to manage their life and ensure that the unbalanced mind comes into place. Sam Smirin, Author of “Life Interrupted and support group leader - South African Depression and Anxiety Group

Miric says sometimes bipolar can be presented in a depressive manner at times.

Listen to the full interview below...