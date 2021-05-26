Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate
Justice minister Ronald Lamola announced on Tuesday during his budget vote speech in the National Assembly that his department is developing an online system for the reporting of deceased estates, which is expected to come on stream in the current financial year.
Chief master in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Martin Mafojane, says the plan is to make things easier for citizens and they should expect the system to work in July.
We want to test the efficiency of the online system first, meaning we will start in July as our assistant masters are in training this month in our justice department.Martin Mafojane, Chief master - Department of Justice and Constitutional Development
The reason behind this online system is to ensure that people are able to report on the deceased estate at the comfort of their home.Martin Mafojane, Chief master - Department of Justice and Constitutional Development
Mafojane says the department is still struggling is trying to add ways in which people can also be able to report on the will of the deceased.
Listen to the full interview below...
