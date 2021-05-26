Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Creating wealth is difficult but not impossible
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Stargazing Astronomy [Observing the Night Sky with Binoculars: A Simple Guide to the Heavens]
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stephen James O’Meara
Today at 22:00
Change your mindset feature - The five biggest regrets of the dying. Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How many fire engines can R320-million buy? CoJ spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says in the next three years all 30-plus fire stations should have at least one fire engine. 26 May 2021 6:02 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm The power utility says the load shedding from 5pm is due to a shortage of generation capacity. 26 May 2021 4:45 PM
Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate Chief master of the Justice and Constitutional Development Martin Mafojane says the online system will be convenient for citizens. 26 May 2021 4:20 PM
View all Local
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again? Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 26 May 2021 1:43 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
View all Politics
Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts. 26 May 2021 1:42 PM
McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest. 26 May 2021 12:28 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
View all Business
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Sport
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate

26 May 2021 4:20 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Justice Department
deceased estate

Chief master of the Justice and Constitutional Development Martin Mafojane says the online system will be convenient for citizens.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola announced on Tuesday during his budget vote speech in the National Assembly that his department is developing an online system for the reporting of deceased estates, which is expected to come on stream in the current financial year.

Chief master in the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Martin Mafojane, says the plan is to make things easier for citizens and they should expect the system to work in July.

We want to test the efficiency of the online system first, meaning we will start in July as our assistant masters are in training this month in our justice department.

Martin Mafojane, Chief master - Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

The reason behind this online system is to ensure that people are able to report on the deceased estate at the comfort of their home.

Martin Mafojane, Chief master - Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

Mafojane says the department is still struggling is trying to add ways in which people can also be able to report on the will of the deceased.

Listen to the full interview below...




26 May 2021 4:20 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Justice Department
deceased estate

More from Local

How many fire engines can R320-million buy?

26 May 2021 6:02 PM

CoJ spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says in the next three years all 30-plus fire stations should have at least one fire engine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm

26 May 2021 4:45 PM

The power utility says the load shedding from 5pm is due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars

26 May 2021 2:55 PM

The US-based management consultancy firm is accused of playing a major role in the affairs of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during Tom Moyane’s tenure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I have experienced a lot of stigma and discrimination around being bipolar'

26 May 2021 2:48 PM

Psychiatrist Antoinette Miric says it's important to call the condition by its name, which is bipolar disorder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma trial postponed to 19 July to allow State to process his documents

26 May 2021 1:47 PM

The postponement in the case involving Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, was granted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after the State revealed that it had received 'voluminous' documents from Zuma's legal team which required time to process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct

26 May 2021 1:42 PM

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is a high probability of load shedding, Eskom warns

26 May 2021 12:43 PM

The shortage of generation capacity persisted, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days

26 May 2021 12:28 PM

The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'

26 May 2021 10:51 AM

Listeners react to Minister Zweli Mkhize's address to the media regarding a forensic investigation and a probe by the SIU.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize: Digital Vibes contract was irregular & wasteful, investigators find

26 May 2021 8:20 AM

The department addressed the media on Wednesday morning regarding a forensic investigation and a probe by the Special Investigating Unit looking into a contract worth R150 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm

Local

'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'

Local

Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mamelodi Sundowns take league title with victory over SuperSport

26 May 2021 7:05 PM

Magashule should know ANC constitution better, Duarte says in court papers

26 May 2021 6:43 PM

S.Africans too conscious of corruption to believe Mkhize - political economist

26 May 2021 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA