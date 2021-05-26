How many fire engines can R320-million buy?





The City of Joburg tabled its budget yesterday and it has set aside R320m in the medium term and R200m in the next financial year.

The City of Johannesburg, spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase explained that the city has almost 30 fire stations to which they intend to award at least one fire engine each, as there is still a number of other required vehicles needed by the emergency services.

We anticipate that the R320-million will allow us to go ahead and ensure that the requisite for fire engines that are needed in the city will be due in the next 3 years. Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - The City of Johannesburg

Ndamase reminded listeners that in March there has been an outcry over R200 million taken out of a budget that was intended for fire engines to which the High Court had declared unlawful and invalid.

In the next 3 years, we intend to ensure all 30 plus fire stations are equipped with all the required vehicles and we respond fully to the requirements of the emergency management services in the city. Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - The City of Johannesburg

CEO of Fire Ops South Africa, Wynand Engelbrecht agreed with Ndamase that each station requires different vehicles as they all specialise in different roles. He then went on to say that he has no hope that anything will be done by the city as they have been stalling for years.

None of the fire stations are typical, each station has a specific role. All in all each station should at least have a fire engine. Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - The City of Johannesburg

I am not convinced that anything will be done its been proven over and over in the last decade that neither of the two administrations are able to resolve the problem Mlimandlela Ndamase, Spokesperson - The City of Johannesburg

Listen to the full interview below...