Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?





"We're so confident we'll recover your [stolen] vehicle, we'll put our money where our mouth is and give you up to R150,000 if we don't" promises Cartrack.

The vehicle tracking group says it's maintained an audited recovery rate of above 90% for the past 15 years.

Wendy Knowler takes a closer look at Cartrack's "unique" Recovery Warranty on The Money Show.

Bear the following in mind, she cautions:

- The “up to” refers to the fact that they pay book value of the car, up to R150 000.

- The warranty only applies for three years from installation and then only if you have remembered to test that the tracking device is working, at least once a quarter.

Knowler cites a tweet which implies that the company buys time when a client calls in to report a stolen vehicle because it knows the cover lapses after 30 days of not submitting a written claim.

In its response, Cartrack says it's the consumer's responsibility to familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions, including being aware that any claim must be submitted within 30 days of loss.

Replying to questions from Knowler the company said it strives to recover a stolen vehicle within an hour.

It confirmed that customers can lodge a claim in no more than 30 days after the theft and non-recovery of the vehicle.

" Any customer who meets the terms and conditions will qualify for the warranty and receive cash back of up to R150 000."

The warranty is used to gain a competitive edge and increase market share so I think it’s extremely relevant to ask, how many people have successfully navigated those Ts and Cs and been paid R150 000 in the past six years. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

