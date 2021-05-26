'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock





"Wine lovers from across the globe can enjoy outstanding wines from a much cooler and later 2021 wine grape season in South Africa" says the annual SA Wine Harvest Report.

The harvest kicked off around two weeks later than usual because of unusually cool weather conditions throughout the season - some wine grape producers harvested their last grapes only in May.

This special harvest, though, is not enough to mitigate the effects of the lockdown alcohol sale bans.

Due to the drop in sales volume, winemakers are still sitting with a huge leftover "wine lake" in storage.

The one certainty about this long, slow harvest - that has absolutely nothing to do with Covid - is that the fruit quality is generally very good by all accounts... and it's been a fairly generous crop. Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

Those two factors together under normal circumstances would be great news indeed, but of course there's a huge stock hangover. Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

Fridjhon explains the difference a slow ripening process makes to a wine.

If you have an early and very warm harvest your sugar levels rise in the juice... but there may not be enough time for the vine to ripen the fruit so that there is more flavour in the skin... Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

Your sugars rise more slowly; the hang time on the vine means that the flavonoids that reside in the skins of the grape are not scorched away. The result is - in theory - lower-alcohol wines with lots more flavour. Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

Is this delay also helpful with regard to selling all the wine stockpiled during the lockdown sale bans?

Fridjhon says there would still have been a lot of juice stored in tanks as the new harvest started to come in.

There were two serious financial knocks from Covid other than the pure loss of sales, and particularly for the growers. Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

If the winery has still got juice in its tank from from 2020, it's going to say to the growers: I'm not going to buy your fruit in 2021 no matter how good it is because I still have to sell what's in my tanks from 2020. Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard

Ultimately then, although growers are seeing exceptional fruit this year, many would have battled to find buyers.

