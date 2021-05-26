'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock
"Wine lovers from across the globe can enjoy outstanding wines from a much cooler and later 2021 wine grape season in South Africa" says the annual SA Wine Harvest Report.
The harvest kicked off around two weeks later than usual because of unusually cool weather conditions throughout the season - some wine grape producers harvested their last grapes only in May.
This special harvest, though, is not enough to mitigate the effects of the lockdown alcohol sale bans.
RELATED: Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost
Due to the drop in sales volume, winemakers are still sitting with a huge leftover "wine lake" in storage.
The one certainty about this long, slow harvest - that has absolutely nothing to do with Covid - is that the fruit quality is generally very good by all accounts... and it's been a fairly generous crop.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
Those two factors together under normal circumstances would be great news indeed, but of course there's a huge stock hangover.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
Fridjhon explains the difference a slow ripening process makes to a wine.
If you have an early and very warm harvest your sugar levels rise in the juice... but there may not be enough time for the vine to ripen the fruit so that there is more flavour in the skin...Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
Your sugars rise more slowly; the hang time on the vine means that the flavonoids that reside in the skins of the grape are not scorched away. The result is - in theory - lower-alcohol wines with lots more flavour.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
Is this delay also helpful with regard to selling all the wine stockpiled during the lockdown sale bans?
Fridjhon says there would still have been a lot of juice stored in tanks as the new harvest started to come in.
There were two serious financial knocks from Covid other than the pure loss of sales, and particularly for the growers.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
If the winery has still got juice in its tank from from 2020, it's going to say to the growers: I'm not going to buy your fruit in 2021 no matter how good it is because I still have to sell what's in my tanks from 2020.Michael Fridjhon, International wine expert - Wine Wizard
Ultimately then, although growers are seeing exceptional fruit this year, many would have battled to find buyers.
Listen to the audio below for more detail:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/03/26/09/45/grapes-690230_960_720.jpg
More from Business
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
The Metaverse - a potential future internet
Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Metaverse.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct
South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts.Read More
McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days
The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest.Read More
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution
Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers.Read More
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard
Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.Read More
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy
More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia.Read More
More from Local
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
How many fire engines can R320-million buy?
CoJ spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says in the next three years all 30-plus fire stations should have at least one fire engine.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm
The power utility says the load shedding from 5pm is due to a shortage of generation capacity.Read More
Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate
Chief master of the Justice and Constitutional Development Martin Mafojane says the online system will be convenient for citizens.Read More
Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars
The US-based management consultancy firm is accused of playing a major role in the affairs of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during Tom Moyane’s tenure.Read More
'I have experienced a lot of stigma and discrimination around being bipolar'
Psychiatrist Antoinette Miric says it's important to call the condition by its name, which is bipolar disorder.Read More
Zuma trial postponed to 19 July to allow State to process his documents
The postponement in the case involving Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, was granted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after the State revealed that it had received 'voluminous' documents from Zuma's legal team which required time to process.Read More
Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct
South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts.Read More