What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: Creating wealth is difficult but not impossible
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital
Today at 21:05
Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Stargazing Astronomy [Observing the Night Sky with Binoculars: A Simple Guide to the Heavens]
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stephen James O’Meara
Today at 22:00
Change your mindset feature - The five biggest regrets of the dying. Are you living your life in such a way that one day on your deathbed you can say - I have no regrets"?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How many fire engines can R320-million buy? CoJ spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says in the next three years all 30-plus fire stations should have at least one fire engine. 26 May 2021 6:02 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm The power utility says the load shedding from 5pm is due to a shortage of generation capacity. 26 May 2021 4:45 PM
Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate Chief master of the Justice and Constitutional Development Martin Mafojane says the online system will be convenient for citizens. 26 May 2021 4:20 PM
View all Local
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again? Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 26 May 2021 1:43 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
View all Politics
Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts. 26 May 2021 1:42 PM
McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest. 26 May 2021 12:28 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
View all Business
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Sport
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
SASOL
Carbon emissions
Mpumalanga
Pollution
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Shell
Royal Dutch Shell
The Netherlands
The Hague
air quality
greenhouse gases
climate change
Sasol pollution
Just Share
Tracey Davies

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

A court has ruled that Royal Dutch Shell has to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030, compared to 2019 levels.

The case was brought in the Hague District Court by climate activism groups.

It's reported that the oil giant is expecting to appeal the ruling as it is already “investing billions of dollars in low-carbon energy".

Will the ruling set a precedent for other international companies responsible for pollution?

Image: Hier und jetzt endet leider meine Reise auf Pixabay aber on Pixabay.com

In South Africa, environmental groups are taking government to court over poor air quality in the Mpumalanga highveld.

Major polluters in the area include Eskom and Sasol.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies, Executive Director of non-profit organisation Just Share.

She describes Wednesday's ruling in The Netherlands as "extraordinary".

We've seen an increasing number of these cases around the world, largely as a result of totally inadequate action from governments and from major fossil fuel companies in light of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's [IPCC] really strong finding...

Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share

... that if we're going to stand a hope of keeping global temperature increases to below 1.5° there has to be a global reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 45% by 2030.

Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share

In South Africa we have a constitutional right to an environment not harmful to health and wellbeing, so we arguably have a much stronger legal system for this kind of case.

Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share

Each time one of these cases is decided it takes things a little bit further... Courts really do look to one another for guidance specifically on these big global issues

Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share

Davies says the Shell judgment is interesting from a South African point of view, considering that Sasol is a huge carbon emitter on a global scale.

She believes the energy and chemical company is very vulnerable to this type of litigation.

Sasol's Secunda factory is the single biggest point source of carbon dioxide emissions on earth.

Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share

Sasol and Eskom together emit more than half of South Africa's greenhouse gases, so there's huge potential for litigation here.

Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share

The court in The Hague also said that a very important thing to take into account... is the historical emissions of the company involved. And Sasol is on the list of the 100 companies on earth which currently, and historically, have contributed most to climate change from a corporate point of view.

Tracey Davies, Executive Director - Just Share

Listen to the enlightening discussion below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?




26 May 2021 7:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
SASOL
Carbon emissions
Mpumalanga
Pollution
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Shell
Royal Dutch Shell
The Netherlands
The Hague
air quality
greenhouse gases
climate change
Sasol pollution
Just Share
Tracey Davies

More from Business

Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct

26 May 2021 1:42 PM

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McKinsey commits to repaying Transnet R870m from irregular contracts in 2 days

26 May 2021 12:28 PM

The firm said it would pay back all fees earned from irregular contracts with the rail agency and Eskom with interest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution

26 May 2021 12:27 PM

Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard

25 May 2021 9:12 PM

Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy

25 May 2021 8:27 PM

More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency

25 May 2021 7:53 PM

The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban

25 May 2021 6:48 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead

24 May 2021 7:29 PM

Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million

24 May 2021 7:19 PM

The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?

26 May 2021 1:43 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency

25 May 2021 7:53 PM

The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digital Vibes: 'To steal money in this way, in a pandemic, is scandalous'

24 May 2021 5:32 PM

Communications consultant Chris Vick says the Health Department and the ministry are also to blame for the 'get-rich scheme'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today

24 May 2021 12:37 PM

This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing party members and speaking on the organisation in Pietermaritzburg last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for'

21 May 2021 6:04 PM

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets

20 May 2021 7:59 PM

The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phumzile van Damme quits the DA

20 May 2021 6:22 PM

After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of the Democratic Alliance nor its representative in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment

20 May 2021 1:37 PM

A video featuring MMC Mazibuko and deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku was taken on a campaign trail for the by-elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020

19 May 2021 9:06 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last round of by-elections underway across the country

19 May 2021 1:29 PM

Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman discusses the by-elections happening in Gauteng and how the parties might perform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm

Local

'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'

Local

Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Mamelodi Sundowns take league title with victory over SuperSport

26 May 2021 7:05 PM

Magashule should know ANC constitution better, Duarte says in court papers

26 May 2021 6:43 PM

S.Africans too conscious of corruption to believe Mkhize - political economist

26 May 2021 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA