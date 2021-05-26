Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm
Eskom says it will implement Stage 1 load shedding from 5pm until 10pm tonight. The power utility says the load shedding is due to a shortage of generation capacity.
READ: There is a high probability of load shedding, Eskom warns
The embattled power utility had earlier appealed to the public to reduce their electricity consumption.
It said the shortage of generation capacity persisted, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.
#POWERALERT2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 26, 2021
Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight due to shortage of generation capacity pic.twitter.com/MUtfpR98xl
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132376093_on-a-light-background-a-small-energy-saving-lamp-the-concept-of-energy-saving-the-view-from-the-top-.html?vti=nsk8yb8f2evtgflmod-1-41
