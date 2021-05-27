Covid-19: South Africa records 4,623 new cases and 102 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 4,623 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,640,932.

One hundred and two people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,077 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: Covid-19: South Africa records 3,084 new cases and 26 deaths

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94.1% which means that 1,543,951 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 700,904 have received the jab.