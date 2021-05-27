Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19: South Africa records 4,623 new cases and 102 deaths The Health Department says a total number of 700,904 citizens have been vaccinated to date. 27 May 2021 6:47 AM
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
View all Local
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again? Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 26 May 2021 1:43 PM
View all Politics
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Business
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia. 25 May 2021 8:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Sport
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 9:07 AM
WATCH: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 May 2021 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Covid-19: South Africa records 4,623 new cases and 102 deaths

27 May 2021 6:47 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
infections
#Covid19
COVID third wave

The Health Department says a total number of 700,904 citizens have been vaccinated to date.

The Health Department says it has recorded 4,623 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,640,932.

One hundred and two people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,077 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: Covid-19: South Africa records 3,084 new cases and 26 deaths

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94.1% which means that 1,543,951 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 700,904 have received the jab.




27 May 2021 6:47 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
infections
#Covid19
COVID third wave

More from Local

'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock

26 May 2021 9:06 PM

Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How many fire engines can R320-million buy?

26 May 2021 6:02 PM

CoJ spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says in the next three years all 30-plus fire stations should have at least one fire engine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm

26 May 2021 4:45 PM

The power utility says the load shedding from 5pm is due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate

26 May 2021 4:20 PM

Chief master of the Justice and Constitutional Development Martin Mafojane says the online system will be convenient for citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars

26 May 2021 2:55 PM

The US-based management consultancy firm is accused of playing a major role in the affairs of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during Tom Moyane’s tenure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I have experienced a lot of stigma and discrimination around being bipolar'

26 May 2021 2:48 PM

Psychiatrist Antoinette Miric says it's important to call the condition by its name, which is bipolar disorder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma trial postponed to 19 July to allow State to process his documents

26 May 2021 1:47 PM

The postponement in the case involving Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, was granted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after the State revealed that it had received 'voluminous' documents from Zuma's legal team which required time to process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saica charges former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with misconduct

26 May 2021 1:42 PM

South African Institute of Chartered Accountants CEO Freeman Nomvalo says they have a case based on well-established facts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm

Local

'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'

Local

Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again?

Politics

EWN Highlights

From rape to corruption: SAPS plagued with ill-disciplined officers, Parly hears

27 May 2021 6:36 AM

Experts: Mkhize failed by not being aware of Digital Vibes contract

27 May 2021 6:33 AM

Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting

27 May 2021 6:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA