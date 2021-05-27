Covid-19: South Africa records 4,623 new cases and 102 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 4,623 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,640,932.
One hundred and two people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,077 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: Covid-19: South Africa records 3,084 new cases and 26 deaths
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94.1% which means that 1,543,951 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 700,904 have received the jab.
May 26, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock
Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.Read More
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?
How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
How many fire engines can R320-million buy?
CoJ spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says in the next three years all 30-plus fire stations should have at least one fire engine.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm
The power utility says the load shedding from 5pm is due to a shortage of generation capacity.Read More
Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate
Chief master of the Justice and Constitutional Development Martin Mafojane says the online system will be convenient for citizens.Read More
Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars
The US-based management consultancy firm is accused of playing a major role in the affairs of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during Tom Moyane’s tenure.Read More
'I have experienced a lot of stigma and discrimination around being bipolar'
Psychiatrist Antoinette Miric says it's important to call the condition by its name, which is bipolar disorder.Read More
Zuma trial postponed to 19 July to allow State to process his documents
The postponement in the case involving Jacob Zuma and French arms company, Thales, was granted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court after the State revealed that it had received 'voluminous' documents from Zuma's legal team which required time to process.Read More