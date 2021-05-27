Sedibeng Water given deadline to stop suspension of water services
Sedibeng Water has suspended water services in large parts of the North West due to non-payment.
In the North West, municipalities owe the water board more the R1.5 billion with the larger portion of the debt being attributed to the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality.
Business lobby group Sakeliga has given Sedibeng Water until 10 am to withdraw the instructions to suspended water services from 1 June.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux says cutting water is not the solution.
The key problem here is not the failure of the customers to pay, it is the failure of the municipality to pay over the money to the water board or to Eskom.Piet le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga
It more of an internal failure of the government than it is a failure of payment from customers.Piet le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga
Le Roux says people are losing interest in paying for services because the money does not reach the other organs.
There is a culture of non-payment and it is growing and to stop that culture is to show by municipalities that they are putting that money to good use by paying it over where it's due.Piet le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga
We are not saying they (Sedibeng Water) shouldn't get the money, we are not saying people shouldn't pay. We are saying the money that has been paid should be paid over to Sedibeg water and Sedibeng Water shouldn't cut water.Piet le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
