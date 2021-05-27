Sedibeng Water given deadline to stop suspension of water services

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Former President Jacob Zuma is back at the Constitutional Court to appeal an estimated R10-million costs order against him.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:10
Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo announces on SA FM that a decision has been taken to scrap the Gauteng e-toll system?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 12:15
The Commission hears Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Anoj Singh.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Over 17 thousand submissions have been made by members of the public, to the fire arms amendment bill.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson.
Today at 12:27
Acting Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Government embarks on nationwide anti-bullying intervention drive in schools
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson
Today at 12:41
Protests prove the power of collective action, says new report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
David Kode, Campaigns and Advocacy Lead at CIVICUS..
Today at 12:45
Mamelodi Sundowns clinches 11th PSL title.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: My Final Answer by Jeremy Maggs.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeremy Maggs - at South African journalist
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: My Final Answer by Jeremy Maggs.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeremy Maggs - at South African journalist
Today at 18:10
Life Healthcare Group Interim Financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 18:13
Mr Price's online sales grew by a big margin, but that did not boost overall sales which decreased by decreased 2.9% to R22.3bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:15
African Bank Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gustav Raubenhaimer - CFO at African Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Pepkor results records a 8.1% growth in revenue to R36.5 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund ?????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Today at 19:08
Mining company, Afrimat records an operating profit up 47.5% to R886,3 million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How to activate a market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Share investing is about dividends too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 9:02 AM
Sedibeng Water given deadline to stop suspension of water services Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux says the culture of non-payment is growing because the municipality is not paying Sedibend Water. 27 May 2021 7:57 AM
Covid-19: South Africa records 4,623 new cases and 102 deaths The Health Department says a total number of 700,904 citizens have been vaccinated to date. 27 May 2021 6:47 AM
View all Local
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again? Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 26 May 2021 1:43 PM
View all Politics
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
The Metaverse - a potential future internet Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Met... 26 May 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sedibeng Water given deadline to stop suspension of water services

27 May 2021 7:57 AM
by Zanele Zama
Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux says the culture of non-payment is growing because the municipality is not paying Sedibend Water.

Sedibeng Water has suspended water services in large parts of the North West due to non-payment.

In the North West, municipalities owe the water board more the R1.5 billion with the larger portion of the debt being attributed to the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality.

Business lobby group Sakeliga has given Sedibeng Water until 10 am to withdraw the instructions to suspended water services from 1 June.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux says cutting water is not the solution.

The key problem here is not the failure of the customers to pay, it is the failure of the municipality to pay over the money to the water board or to Eskom.

Piet le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga

It more of an internal failure of the government than it is a failure of payment from customers.

Piet le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga

Le Roux says people are losing interest in paying for services because the money does not reach the other organs.

There is a culture of non-payment and it is growing and to stop that culture is to show by municipalities that they are putting that money to good use by paying it over where it's due.

Piet le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga

We are not saying they (Sedibeng Water) shouldn't get the money, we are not saying people shouldn't pay. We are saying the money that has been paid should be paid over to Sedibeg water and Sedibeng Water shouldn't cut water.

Piet le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Local

'I always say television is all about the ‘what’ and 'how' - Johan Stemmet

27 May 2021 12:04 PM

Former 'Noot vir Noot' host Johan Stemmet, shares his journey of hosting the country’s longest-running musical quiz show.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake?

27 May 2021 9:02 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19: South Africa records 4,623 new cases and 102 deaths

27 May 2021 6:47 AM

The Health Department says a total number of 700,904 citizens have been vaccinated to date.

Read More arrow_forward

'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock

26 May 2021 9:06 PM

Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.

Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Read More arrow_forward

How many fire engines can R320-million buy?

26 May 2021 6:02 PM

CoJ spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says in the next three years all 30-plus fire stations should have at least one fire engine.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom to implement Stage 1 load shedding until 10pm

26 May 2021 4:45 PM

The power utility says the load shedding from 5pm is due to a shortage of generation capacity.

Read More arrow_forward

Justice Department working on online system for deceased estate

26 May 2021 4:20 PM

Chief master of the Justice and Constitutional Development Martin Mafojane says the online system will be convenient for citizens.

Read More arrow_forward

Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars

26 May 2021 2:55 PM

The US-based management consultancy firm is accused of playing a major role in the affairs of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) during Tom Moyane’s tenure.

Read More arrow_forward

Sedibeng Water given deadline to stop suspension of water services

Local

'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'

Local

No decision on e-tolls has been made just yet - Mbalula

27 May 2021 11:32 AM

‘I will kill you’ – Malema threatens Pan African Parly member during a sitting

27 May 2021 11:27 AM

Four people killed in multivehicle crash in Limpopo

27 May 2021 11:14 AM

