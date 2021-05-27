WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake?

Today at 12:05 Former President Jacob Zuma is back at the Constitutional Court to appeal an estimated R10-million costs order against him. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:10 Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo announces on SA FM that a decision has been taken to scrap the Gauteng e-toll system? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO

Today at 12:15 The Commission hears Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Anoj Singh. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:23 Over 17 thousand submissions have been made by members of the public, to the fire arms amendment bill. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lirandzu Themba, Police Ministry Spokesperson.

Today at 12:27 Acting Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Government embarks on nationwide anti-bullying intervention drive in schools The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson

Today at 12:41 Protests prove the power of collective action, says new report. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

David Kode, Campaigns and Advocacy Lead at CIVICUS..

Today at 12:45 Mamelodi Sundowns clinches 11th PSL title. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Michael Pedro is a sports reporter at EWN

Today at 12:52 Mandy's book of the week: My Final Answer by Jeremy Maggs. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jeremy Maggs - at South African journalist

Today at 18:10 Life Healthcare Group Interim Financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group

Today at 18:13 Mr Price's online sales grew by a big margin, but that did not boost overall sales which decreased by decreased 2.9% to R22.3bn The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:15 African Bank Results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gustav Raubenhaimer - CFO at African Bank

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

Today at 18:39 Pepkor results records a 8.1% growth in revenue to R36.5 billion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor

Today at 18:50 ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund ????? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous

Today at 19:08 Mining company, Afrimat records an operating profit up 47.5% to R886,3 million The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus: How to activate a market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

