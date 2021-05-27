WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake?
Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court?
A video has gone viral on Twitter showing Zuma greeting and hugging people outside the Court but passed Carl Niehaus's extended hand.
Watch the video below:
@niehaus_carl 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/quRt9QZUFZ— Thuso™ 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ramalokot) May 26, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
