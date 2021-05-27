'I always say television is all about the ‘what’ and 'how' - Johan Stemmet





After 27 years and 43 seasons, the legendary and charismatic Johan Stemmet decided it was time to retire as the presenter of 'Noot Vir Noot' in 2019.

The show was first broadcast in 1991 under the then TV1 Channel, making it the longest-running music game show in South Africa and the continent.

Stemment explained even though he decided to retire as the host of the show he continues producing and directing other television shows as he finds happiness in creating.

I love putting shows together, I love capitalising ideas around game shows and music shows. That is my world, and I am in a fortunate position that allows me to not retire until I decided, or I must retire. Johan Stemmet, Former host - Noot Vir Noot

Stemment was born in Springbok, in the Northern Cape, where he grew up in Kleinzee, a diamond mine on the West Coast of Namaqualand.

After completing his studies at Stellenbosch University and UCT, he taught Languages and History at Rondebosch Boys High School from 1974 to 1980 and was head of the Afrikaans First Language Department.

As a child, I was reasonably quiet but was always involved in music. I think the persona I have today was hugely influenced during my years in television presenting. Johan Stemmet, Former host - Noot Vir Noot

His TV career started in 1980 when he began creating various music and variety programmes for the SABC. Ten years later, he conceived the format of Noot Vir Noot and the show started in 1991. It was conceived with his life-long friend Johan van Rensburg.

Stemmet shared why they had asked management to introduce english songs in the show and how inviting Veteran musicians like Marah Louw and Yvonne Chaka Chaka sprung the ratings up.

I always say television is all about the ‘what’ and 'how'. The what focuses on what you give your viewers in terms of content and the how is about the colours you bring into the show from the lighting, to how the set looks and the clothing the presenter wears. Johan Stemmet, Former host - Noot Vir Noot

We always said the show is not an Afrikaans show, it's presented in Afrikaans but the music is across the board. Johan Stemmet, Former host - Noot Vir Noot

In addition to presenting and producing TV shows, Johan has also had a long-lasting singing career that he launched in 1972 with the album Johan Stemmet Live at Devon Valley.

Stemmet and his wife Colleen have been married for 40 years and have two sons, Etienne and Carl.

In 2019, Stemmet received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).for his contribution to the Noot Vir Noot.

