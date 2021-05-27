'I always say television is all about the ‘what’ and 'how' - Johan Stemmet

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] How to become a real estate agent in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Stevens, CEO of Just Property,
Today at 16:10
EXPLAINED: how does EVDS work
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...
Today at 16:20
Vaccinate athletes for Tokyo Olympic Games
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Associate Professor Jeroen Swart, Sports and Exercise Medicine Physician
Today at 16:40
#PromisesPromises: update on online license applications
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 16:50
Gauteng's R431m schools disinfecting Saga
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 17:20
Truck driver burns to death in vehicle during Free State protest action
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Colenel Thandi Mambo
Today at 18:10
Life Healthcare Group Interim Financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 18:15
African Bank Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gustav Raubenhaimer - CFO at African Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Pepkor results records a 8.1% growth in revenue to R36.5 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle Fund - Pricing: What to charge when you are starting out
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous
Today at 19:08
Mining company, Afrimat records an operating profit up 47.5% to R886,3 million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: How to activate a market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Share investing is about dividends too
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A nudist bares his soul on why he decided to become a naturist Naturist, Vongani Nkuna says the biggest misconception people have is that naturism is a sexually charged environment. 27 May 2021 2:39 PM
Ramaphosa to no longer testify at Zondo Inquiry next week In a brief notice, commission spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, did not say when President Cyril Ramaphosa would testify. 27 May 2021 2:33 PM
Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing in... 27 May 2021 1:27 PM
View all Local
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Will Ace Magashule address Zuma supporters outside court again? Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia gives an update of scenes outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 26 May 2021 1:43 PM
View all Politics
'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans. 26 May 2021 9:06 PM
Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k? How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 26 May 2021 8:25 PM
The Metaverse - a potential future internet Combine high speed internet with powerful hardware and software to build a virtual world to rival the real one, welcome to the Met... 26 May 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso' Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday. 24 May 2021 12:46 PM
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2021 8:34 AM
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 May 2021 8:50 AM
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise. Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route. 25 May 2021 2:30 PM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
View all Africa
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications. 25 May 2021 7:53 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'I always say television is all about the ‘what’ and 'how' - Johan Stemmet

27 May 2021 1:11 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Noot vir Noot
Hanging Out With Clement

Former 'Noot vir Noot' host Johan Stemmet shares his journey of hosting the country’s longest-running musical quiz show.

After 27 years and 43 seasons, the legendary and charismatic Johan Stemmet decided it was time to retire as the presenter of 'Noot Vir Noot' in 2019.

The show was first broadcast in 1991 under the then TV1 Channel, making it the longest-running music game show in South Africa and the continent.

Stemment explained even though he decided to retire as the host of the show he continues producing and directing other television shows as he finds happiness in creating.

I love putting shows together, I love capitalising ideas around game shows and music shows. That is my world, and I am in a fortunate position that allows me to not retire until I decided, or I must retire.

Johan Stemmet, Former host - Noot Vir Noot

Stemment was born in Springbok, in the Northern Cape, where he grew up in Kleinzee, a diamond mine on the West Coast of Namaqualand.

After completing his studies at Stellenbosch University and UCT, he taught Languages and History at Rondebosch Boys High School from 1974 to 1980 and was head of the Afrikaans First Language Department.

As a child, I was reasonably quiet but was always involved in music. I think the persona I have today was hugely influenced during my years in television presenting.

Johan Stemmet, Former host - Noot Vir Noot

RELATED: Noxolo Grootboom hangs out with Clement Manyathela

His TV career started in 1980 when he began creating various music and variety programmes for the SABC. Ten years later, he conceived the format of Noot Vir Noot and the show started in 1991. It was conceived with his life-long friend Johan van Rensburg.

Stemmet shared why they had asked management to introduce english songs in the show and how inviting Veteran musicians like Marah Louw and Yvonne Chaka Chaka sprung the ratings up.

I always say television is all about the ‘what’ and 'how'. The what focuses on what you give your viewers in terms of content and the how is about the colours you bring into the show from the lighting, to how the set looks and the clothing the presenter wears.

Johan Stemmet, Former host - Noot Vir Noot

We always said the show is not an Afrikaans show, it's presented in Afrikaans but the music is across the board.

Johan Stemmet, Former host - Noot Vir Noot

In addition to presenting and producing TV shows, Johan has also had a long-lasting singing career that he launched in 1972 with the album Johan Stemmet Live at Devon Valley.

Stemmet and his wife Colleen have been married for 40 years and have two sons, Etienne and Carl.

In 2019, Stemmet received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).for his contribution to the Noot Vir Noot.

Listen to the full interview below...




27 May 2021 1:11 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Noot vir Noot
Hanging Out With Clement

More from Local

A nudist bares his soul on why he decided to become a naturist

27 May 2021 2:39 PM

Naturist, Vongani Nkuna says the biggest misconception people have is that naturism is a sexually charged environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to no longer testify at Zondo Inquiry next week

27 May 2021 2:33 PM

In a brief notice, commission spokesperson, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, did not say when President Cyril Ramaphosa would testify.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni

27 May 2021 1:27 PM

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing investigations by law enforcement agencies, who should do their work without fear or favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'MEC Mamabolo let the cat out of the bag on e-tolls, a decision has been made'

27 May 2021 1:14 PM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says it should be the transport minister who makes the announcement on e-tolls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Did Jacob Zuma snub Carl Niehaus's handshake?

27 May 2021 9:02 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sedibeng Water given deadline to stop suspension of water services

27 May 2021 7:57 AM

Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux says the culture of non-payment is growing because the municipality is not paying Sedibeng Water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19: South Africa records 4,623 new cases and 102 deaths

27 May 2021 6:47 AM

The Health Department says a total number of 700,904 citizens have been vaccinated to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Exceptional' grape harvest won't boost sales as winemakers sit with 2020 stock

26 May 2021 9:06 PM

Outstanding wines could result from the cooler 2021 grape season, but there's still an oversupply after the lockdown sales bans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have you successfully claimed on Cartrack's recovery warranty of up to R150k?

26 May 2021 8:25 PM

How many people have navigated the tricky Ts and Cs to be paid R150,000 in the past six years, asks consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'MEC Mamabolo let the cat out of the bag on e-tolls, a decision has been made'

Local

Sedibeng Water given deadline to stop suspension of water services

Local

'Dr Mkhize is covering his tracks, he just confirmed money has been stolen'

Local

EWN Highlights

SIU to freeze assets of 14 companies contracted to decontaminate Gauteng schools

27 May 2021 3:27 PM

Casac: ConCourt had no choice but to strike Zuma fees appeal matter from roll

27 May 2021 3:15 PM

Simbine, Impey headline SA Olympic squad; Semenya, Van Niekerk still to qualify

27 May 2021 2:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA