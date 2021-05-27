Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row
Mamelodi Sundowns defeated SuperSport United 3-1 at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday to be crowned league champions.
Sundowns won the 2020/2021 title with three games to spare. It is the club's fourth straight league title and sees the side rack up a record 11th PSL title.
Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro has more.
Pitso laid the foundation and the three coaches are doing well. Money also played a role, especially given what happened last year with the pandemic and a lot of clubs losing money and having to sell their best players just to survive as a football club.Michael Pedro, Eyewitness News sports reporter
Look at the likes of Peter Shalulile, coming from Highlands Park and now being the top goalscorer. Sundowns bought half of what was Bidvest Wits.Michael Pedro, Eyewitness News sports reporter
If the likes of Pirates and Chiefs don't give their managers financial backing, we could end up seeing a situation like Bayern Munich, where they won nine league titles in a row, or Juventus in Serie A. It could become pretty much a one-team league.Michael Pedro, Eyewitness News sports reporter
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : @OfficialPSL/Twitter
More from Sport
'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso'
Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday.Read More
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools
With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections.Read More
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung
The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business.Read More
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs
Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business.Read More
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach
Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.Read More
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa
Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament.Read More
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes
The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have.Read More
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree
Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board.Read More