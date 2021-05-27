Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row

Today at 15:50 [FEATURE] How to become a real estate agent in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Paul Stevens, CEO of Just Property,

Today at 16:10 EXPLAINED: how does EVDS work Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...

Today at 16:20 Vaccinate athletes for Tokyo Olympic Games Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Associate Professor Jeroen Swart, Sports and Exercise Medicine Physician

Today at 16:40 #PromisesPromises: update on online license applications Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport

Today at 16:50 Gauteng's R431m schools disinfecting Saga Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

Today at 17:20 Truck driver burns to death in vehicle during Free State protest action Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Colenel Thandi Mambo

Today at 18:10 Life Healthcare Group Interim Financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group

Today at 18:15 African Bank Results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gustav Raubenhaimer - CFO at African Bank

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

Today at 18:39 Pepkor results records a 8.1% growth in revenue to R36.5 billion The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle Fund - Pricing: What to charge when you are starting out The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous

Today at 19:08 Mining company, Afrimat records an operating profit up 47.5% to R886,3 million The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus: How to activate a market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

