'MEC Mamabolo let the cat out of the bag on e-tolls, a decision has been made'
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says no decision has been taken on e-tolls.
This comes after Gauteng Roads and Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo told the SAFM that e-tolls was something of the past.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage says Mamabola is close to the powers that be and has let the cat out of the bag.
They are trying to put that cat back in the bag now but his comments in that interview were very very clear, the decision has been made, this thing will be scrapped.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Obviously, it's the minister of transport and Cabinet that must make that announcement.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen to the full interview below...
